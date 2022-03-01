AMC Theatres will accept DOGE and SHIB as payments very soon

The plans of accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as payment methods have been pending for AMC Theatres for quite a while. But now, the CEO of the company has finally reported that AMC Theatres will accept DOGE and SHIB in the coming weeks. This will be a big step and will further expand the community of the meme coins and will also get AMC Theatres a lot of hype.

DOGE and SHIB are coming to AMC Theatres soon

AMC Theatres announced their plans to start accepting Doge and Shib quite a while back. And now, finally, after the communities have waited so long, it is finally happening. Considering they are the largest theatre chain in the world, it is going to bring a lot of attention to the meme coins.

The company has been working with Bitpay to make this possible, and it will be live by March 19 for online payments and April 16 for the company’s app. Bitpay didn’t actually support SHIB, but AMC Theatres convinced them to work on it after the CEO conducted a Twitter poll on the same. It seems that the payment addition process takes a lot of time, because even after announcing 3-4 months prior, there have been delays. At present, if you want to pay using cryptocurrencies, then Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin cash are supported.

About AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres is an American movie theatre chain with headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, and is the world’s largest. AMC Theatres, which was founded in 1920, has the greatest market share in the United States, ahead of Regal and Cinemark Theatres.

The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and Wanda Group, a Chinese conglomerate, owns a majority share in it. AMC received a $600 million investment from private equity company Silver Lake Partners in September 2018, although the voting power of AMC shares is structured in such a way that Wanda Group still controls the majority of the board of directors.

