AMD gets new Ryzen 5000 and 4000 series Desktop CPUs launched online

AMD has launched multiple new affordable desktop processors under its Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 4000 series, following the announcement of the Ryzen 6000 series processors at CES 2022 earlier this year.

Those processors, which have been based on the Zen 2 and Zen 3 architectures, feature lower clock speeds than that of the company’s higher-end CPUs. So, let’s take a closer look at AMD’s most recent offerings.

AMD Ryzen 5000 series launched – Specification and Pricing

It starts with Zen 3-based 5000-series CPUs and moves on through Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, and Ryzen 5 5500 CPUs. The Ryzen 7 5700X CPU features eight cores and sixteen threads, with base and peak clock rates of 3.4GHz and 4.6GHz, respectively.

It features a total cache capacity of 36MB, a TDP of less than 65W, and Gen 4 PCIe storage capability. Despite its low TDP, the CPU lacks a cooling unit.

The price is $299. The Ryzen 5 5600 is effectively a downsized version of the 6-core/ 12-thread 5600X, with clock speeds up to 4.4GHz and a total cache of 35MB.

This one, too, is based on the company’s Zen 3 architecture and has a Wraith Stealth cooling unit as well as 65W of TDP. The price is $199. The Ryzen 5 5500, like its older sibling, has a 6-core/ 12-thread architecture and a Wraith Stealth cooling package.

Its base and peak clock speeds, however, are slower at 3.6GHz and 4.2GHz, respectively. It also has less cache support, with only 19MB usable total cache. Furthermore, unlike the higher-end models, the Ryzen 5 5500 supports Gen 3 PCIe storage and costs $159 USD.

AMD Ryzen 4000 series launched – Specification and Pricing

The Ryzen 4000 CPU family now includes three new models: the Ryzen 5 4600G, Ryzen 5 4500, and Ryzen 3 4100. The CPUs are based on the Zen 2 architecture and the company’s Renoir APU series.

The top-tier Ryzen 5 4600G CPU offers a 6-core/ 12-thread architecture with base/boost clock frequencies of 3.7GHz/4.2GHz.

It also includes an AMD Radeon GPU, thus the “G” designation in its name. It contains 11MB of cache, a TDP of 65W, and is cooled by Wraith Stealth. The CPU will set you back $154 USD.

The Ryzen 5 4500, like the 4600G, is a 6-core/12-thread CPU. It lacks an integrated GPU, though, and has somewhat lower base/boost clock speeds of 3.6GHz/4.1GHz. Besides these modifications, it has the same total cache and TDP as the 4600G. It is $129 USD.

Finally, the Ryzen 3 4100 is the line’s entry-level CPU, featuring a 4-core/8-thread design and 3.8GHz/4.0GHz base/boost clock speeds.

It features 6MB of cache, a TDP of 65W, and is cooled by a Wraith Stealth unit. Furthermore, depending on its lower-end characteristics, the CPU costs only $99.

What else got announced?

Apart from some of these, AMD recently released pricing as well as availability-specific details for its Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, which debuted at CES earlier this year. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, which has AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology and a huge 96MB of L3 cache, will be available for $449 on April 20.

Furthermore, AMD has verified that the Ryzen 5000 and 4000 series CPUs will be compatible with its 300 series chipset motherboards, such as the X370, B350, and A320 models.

The beta BIOS upgrades necessary to enable these newest CPUs with these motherboards will be available in April on the websites of the motherboard manufacturers.

