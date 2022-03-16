Google Pixel 7 Series Display details leaked online prior to launch

The Pixel 7 series is scheduled to be released later this year by Google. It’s unavoidable for leaks and speculations to appear online before the business formally launches its next-generation flagships. In addition to a handful of previously revealed facts, we also have more information on the Pixel 7’s display specifications.

Leaked hardware details for upcoming Google Pixel 7 Series

According to analyst Ross Young, the Pixel 7 will have a smaller 6.3-inch screen as opposed to the Pixel 6’s 6.4-inch display. The Google Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will have the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 6 Pro.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4" to 6.3". Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7". Panel shipments to start 1 month earlier this year, from May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

It has even been disclosed that the Pixel 7 series’ display panels would begin delivering a month sooner, in May. There is a potential that the phones would be released earlier than planned, possibly in September. To refresh your memory, the Pixel 6 series debuted in October 2021.

What else do we know so far about Google Pixel 7 series

And furthermore, Young claims that the Pixel 7 Pro will include an LTPO panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This is identical to the Pixel 6 Pro. There’s no indication on whether the regular Google Pixel 7 will enable a high refresh rate.

We don’t have any further information, but the rumor mill is churning and we do have some clues to investigate. The Pixel 7 series is reportedly expected to sport a dual-tone design, as well as a similar camera visor at the rear like the Pixel 6 phones.

A punch-hole screen is also on the way. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will include larger rear camera housings and a less prominent camera hump.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are said to be called Cheetah and Panther, respectively, and are expected to have the next-generation Tensor 2 processor, better cameras, larger batteries, and other features.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the above-mentioned information isn’t from an official source, so take it with a grain of salt and wait for the official facts. We will keep you updated. So, keep an eye out!

Also Read: