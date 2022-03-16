Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a Super UTG display with inbuilt S Pen support

Samsung is expected to release its next-generation Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, likely the Galaxy Z Fold 4, shortly, and the gadget may sport a considerably stronger folding display. The future Samsung foldable phone may use a “Super UTG” layer to make the display more robust than the present Galaxy Z Fold 3. Let’s go over the specifics.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 featuring Super UTG Display

According to a recent story from the Korean site Naver, Samsung will employ a new type of ultra-thin glass for its Galaxy Z Fold 4 gadget, which is expected to be released later this year.

It has been disclosed that the new material will be marketed as a Super UTG, and it will be tougher and more difficult to shatter than the display of the existing Samsung foldable phones. However, there is no news on how powerful it will be.

It is also speculated that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would fully support a standard S Pen and may even have a slot for it, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This might be another option to keep the Galaxy Note range alive now that it has been officially declared dead.

This information looks to be accurate, as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which was released last year, does not accept a standard pen. It comes with a unique S-Pen, the S-Pen Fold Edition, with a retractable tip to allow users to take notes and control the folding tablet.

This is due to the device’s folding display, which employs an ultra-thin glass layer and is excessively delicate, as opposed to standard smartphone screens. Users’ applied force is limited by the unique S Pen, preventing the UTG of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from cracking or being damaged.

The Super UTG, on the other hand, will purportedly allow customers to use standard S-Pen models without fear of breaking the display of Samsung’s future foldable. Aside from the folding form factor, it might be an appealing feature of the Samsung Galaxy foldable phone. Specifications about this year’s Galaxy Z Fold or even the Z Flip are currently unavailable. However, we anticipate that further information will be released soon. We’ll update you as soon as we learn of any new leaks or rumors.

