AMD Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat and Strong Outlook

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices traded sharply higher in premarket trading Wednesday on better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, and a forecast that blew past Wall Street expectations. The results were driven by strong demand for both server and PC processors.

For the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD) posted revenue of $4.8 billion, up 49% from a year ago, with non-GAAP profits of 92 cents a share, exceeding the Wall Street consensus of $4.5 billion in revenue and profits of 76 cents a share.

AMD shares are down 18% from the start of the year and are exchanging at $129.29, down-from-52-week-high. They are failing to meet the expectations of the Nasdaq which is down 8.3% year to date.

AMD shares acquired 10.71% in late-night exchange the report.

AMD follows other significant Information Technology area income this month. AMD’s report follows an income beat by Apple on Thursday, which announced EPS of $2.1 on the income of $123.95B, contrasted with gauges EPS of $1.9 on the income of $119B.

Microsoft had beat assumptions on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, with second-quarter EPS of $2.48 on the income of $51.73B, contrasted with a conjecture for EPS of $2.32 on the income of $50.71B.

AMD is riding on higher deals of its Ryzen and Radeon processors, attributable to expanding expansion of AI and Machine Learning in ventures like cloud gaming and the supercomputing space.

The chipmaker is likewise liable to acquire from consistent force saw in the reception of Ryzen, Radeon, and semi-custom processors. These processors are in effect intensely used in the cloud, gaming, PC, and server farm verticals, driven by telecommuting and internet tutoring patterns because of the pandemic.

AMD’s EPYC processors have been utilized in fostering a few superior exhibitions registering frameworks. These incorporate Microsoft Azure supercomputers for the United Kingdom’s Met Office, The Perlmutter supercomputer, and The Singapore National Supercomputing Center supercomputer.

The U.S. Branch of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory has picked AMD’s EPYC processors to drive another supercomputer called Polaris, which will get ready scientists for the impending exascale supercomputer at Argonne called Aurora.

