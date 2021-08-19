Americans to receive COVID-19 booster shots in September

COVID-19 has been around for about two years now and it has changed everyone’s life and changed the way how people think and make decisions. The global pandemic has caused loss of life on a large scale, loss of business, loss of income, loss of education, and whatnot. If there is one thing good that has happened during this phase is that we got to realize the true meaning of life after it hit the breaks hard on our fast-paced lives.

Having said that, the COVID-19 pandemic may have eased in most countries but it is coming in waves and with every wave and every variant of the virus, countries should be ready with their precautionary measures for citizens and vaccines are the primary focus in that department.

According to recent reports, The United States government under the leadership of President Joe Biden has announced that Americans will begin to receive COVID-19 booster shots in September. This is about 8 to 10 months after their initial jabs. As mentioned in a report by The Verge, the first dose of booster shots would be given to healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and other people who were vaccinated early during the initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Reports suggest that the U.S. has authorized Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna vaccines for the booster shots, according to the current proposal which is susceptible to change. Other than this, Johnson & Johnson vaccine may also be included in the list after it is accepted.

Nevertheless, the question remains, will COVID-19 booster shots be effective against the new fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus? Well, we don’t know about that but all we know is that the booster shot will boost the effectiveness of our previous shots and maximize the COVID-19 anti-bodies to fight against the new variant.

Booster shots in the United States are still a very controversial decision taken by the Biden government because as many people say, it is a global pandemic and we need to find global solutions to tackle the problem. Low-income countries have not even received their first dose of the vaccine and the United States is planning to roll out booster shots!

Also, for your information, only 62 percent of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated and there is still a good number to target. There has been no vaccine arrangement for kids under the age of 12 and the government is rolling out the third vaccine shot. However, it is true that the efficacy of early vaccinated people has gone down significantly and a booster shot will be effective for those who were injected in the early roll-out, especially elder people and frontline workers.