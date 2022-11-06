An employee of Twitter claims to have been fired while on leave to care for his son who is fighting cancer

Hernan Alvarez Loaiciga, who has been on leave, is one of the thousands of Twitter employees who have already lost their employment. However, his absence is not due to vacation; he has been caring for his son suffering from cancer.

Loaiciga posted on LinkedIn that “New Twitter” let him down “when I needed it the most: while on leave, taking care of my son who’s fighting his most important battle, against cancer.

He added, “I’m sure we will get through all of this just like we’ve always done it because that’s who we are.” “Looking forward to the next opportunity, and most importantly, to getting medical insurance as soon as possible.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, the engineer manager who joined Twitter in January 2021 also said: “Well, this is it. Fellow Tweeps, you’re the main reason I enjoyed my time here.”

Other people have experienced severe layoffs besides Loaiciga. For example, an eight-month pregnant woman claimed that she could not access her work laptop the night before the mass layoffs were scheduled to be announced.

The communication team did not immediately answered a request for comment from a news panel at Twitter, which the layoffs have severely impacted.

Elon Musk started the massive lay0ffs from Twitter

Elon Musk, who bought the social media company on October 27, stated on Friday that Twitter was losing $4 million every day and that he had “no choice” but to make layoffs. Numerous thousands of workers have now been fired.

With Elon Musk now the owner of the social media network, Twitter started making major layoffs on Friday (November 4), terminating half of the company’s 7,500 employees.

The company sent all of its employees an email informing them of the job losses. Many of them tweeted that they could not access their company’s systems because of this. Musk sacked Twitter’s senior executives, including its CEO Parag Agrawal and chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, as soon as he took over the firm in October.

In addition to raising questions about Twitter’s capacity to combat disinformation ahead of the impending US midterm elections, the massive staff reductions have sparked a class action complaint that claims the company’s actions were illegal under California and federal law.

The action was taken just over a week after Musk completed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter. The ownership transition, which took place months after Twitter sued Musk for breaking a legally binding deal to buy the company, has put the world’s richest man under a financial strain, leaving him with about $13 billion in debt for the purchase.

Additionally, it has been losing money as a result of a fall in digital advertising.