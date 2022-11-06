Accenture Fires Employees with Fake Experience Letters

According to recent reports, Accenture fired employees with fake experience letters. These employees used these fake experience letters to get a job at the company. Read the entire article to learn more about the news piece.

The firing

To a query from The Hindu, Accenture India said in a statement: “We have discovered an effort to use documentation and experience letters from fraudulent companies to obtain offers of employment from Accenture in India… We have exited people who we confirmed took advantage of this scheme. We have taken action to ensure that there will be no impact on our ability to serve our clients.”

Accenture further said it operated under a ‘strict Code of Business Ethics and mainted zero tolerance for any non-adherence. “We are continuing to hire, and honor existing job offers for qualified candidates,” it added.

A lot of people were hired during the pandemic boom due to accelerated demand during the pandemic period. This led to people who didn’t have the right credentials joining the company. A lot of human resource managers were hired during this time and now their credentials are being checked. There’s no news about the number of employees that have been fired but it is believed that many people have been caught and chucked out of the company.

About Accenture

“Across the globe, one thing is universally true of the people of Accenture: We care deeply about what we do and the impact we have with our clients and communities. It is personal to all of us,” said Julie Sweet, the CEO of the company. The company is very strict about its code of conduct and ethics. The firing of employees that recently took place is because the company cannot tolerate when people violating its ethics and code and conduct. So, it fired a lot of its staff. The company also has a lot of core values. It builds long-term relationships with clients and helps them achieve more with their business. Accenture helps them reach their highest potential but giving them the best guidance.

The company is also very selective about the people that it hires. It wants only the best people in its workforce who can give what the client and company demand. So, therefore, the company does not compromise on employees and hires the best people with the best skills. Lastly, the company also keeps the environment in mind and it believes that it does have a responsibility towards it and therefore works for climate action.