Imane “Pokimane” Anys is a Twitch broadcaster who has delighted viewers with her gaming footage for nearly 10 years. She has played a number of games, including Among Us and Valorant. There are a ton of vlogs on her YouTube channel that depict her life away from streaming. Pokimane has experimented with many business endeavors in the last few years, including serving as co-founder of a talent management firm supported by Endeavor and creative director of a clothing line.

Pokimane recently unveiled Myna Snacks, a line of health-conscious snacks she had worked on for the past two years. Midnight Mini Cookies are the first product; they are chocolate cookies enriched with minerals like vitamin D and prepared without using any gluten or genetically modified substances. Some individuals were first dubious about Pokimane’s firm, even as she hailed its inception.

Immediately after Pokimane’s Myna Snacks Midnight Mini Cookies were announced, claims surfaced that they were a copy of Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookies, which were available at Costco. People learned that the items, aside from their identical names, were both produced by Creation Foods, a business that specializes in foods that are health-conscious. They asserted that this was the reason why Myna Snacks and Toatzy’s cookies looked similar and had nearly identical ingredient lists. The Midnight Mini Cookies from Myna Snacks were different since they had additional vitamins and minerals.

Why Pokimane Is Being Canceled Due to Myna Snacks

Pokimane, according to one Twitter user, just put her name on an already-existing product and started selling it for a little bit more money. This convinced a lot of doubters that the streamer was a con artist. Many others, including other Twitch streamers, supported Myna Snacks’ pricing point in the meanwhile, citing the fact that the Mini Midnight Cookie bundles include four 400g packs.

Myna Snacks and Pokimane both issued statements in response to the accusations. They underlined that the recipe for Myna Snacks Midnight Mini Cookies is exclusive and exclusive to the brand. The product underwent two years of research with Creation Foods, the business revealed, involving several iterations of testing and modifications to the ingredients. Pokimane clarified that the cookie brand Myna Snacks was being compared to only released one test batch before being retired, even though she didn’t specifically identify Toatzy in her comments. She chose to improve an earlier iteration of the snack after falling in love with Creation Foods’ Midnight cookies flavor profile when she first started working with the company.

Claims on Myna Snacks

The claims that Myna Snacks is a white-labeled Toatzy were also addressed by the streamer. She asserted that ingredient refinement is a standard process in the food industry and that the majority of food products sold in supermarkets have white labels. Not because Pokimane controls the business, but rather the caliber of ingredients used in Myna Snacks’ cookies, was the primary factor behind the price disparity. Pokimane reiterated at the conclusion of her speech that Myna Snacks is not a money grab, adding that if she were doing it for the money, she wouldn’t be concerned about endorsements or set a limit on her Twitch contributions.

Pokimane, a well-known female streamer on Twitch and elsewhere, has been a part of several controversies. These include squabbling with xQc, to say nothing of outing pedophiles in the gaming and streaming industries. The majority of the critiques she’s faced are misogynistic, but other people seem to mistrust her because of prior transgressions for which she has shown regret. Myna Snacks’ detractors probably won’t go away, but Pokimane will keep doing well as long as she has the invoices to prove it.