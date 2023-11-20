There have been a ton of amazing new games released in 2023, but if you enjoy single-player fighting games, Mortal Kombat 1 is undoubtedly the one you’ve been most anticipating. This revival of the beloved gory series is set to release on September 19 for $69.99 for everyone, but you can get a code for the PC version of the game on Steam for a whopping 15% off due to a great deal on GreenManGaming. This results in a reduction of $59.49 for the Standard Edition and $93.49 (from $109.99) for the Premium Edition.

Even though Mortal Kombat 1 has just been out for slightly more than two months, the cost of the game has already been significantly reduced. The game is presently 30% off of its normal $69.99 price on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, making them only $48.99. There is a limited time only for that $21 savings; the promotion ends on November 28 at 2:59 a.m. ET. It is important for readers to be aware that there is currently no discount available for Mortal Kombat 1 on the Nintendo Switch, Steam, or Epic Games Store. Those who were expecting to find one on those platforms will have to wait! If you want to buy games from the PlayStation store and Microsoft Store.

Discount only for the base version

Mortal Kombat 1’s base edition is presently for sale, however, the Kombat Pack has not been taken advantage of. The first six DLC fighters in the game Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takahashi Takeda are available for purchase in the $39.99 Kombat Pack. Omni-Man is the first of them; he was just released for download. Owners of Kombat Packs were granted early access to the character exclusively, while anyone who bought the Kombatant separately had to wait a little while longer. But now, Omni-Man is accessible to every player that buys him.

One of the three guest combatants in Mortal Kombat 1, Omni-Man is a member of the Invincible comic book and animated series. It’s good news for fans of the Amazon series Invincible that actor J.K. Simmons is returning to the character in MK1. Fans of Invincible would be happy with that alone, but there are more allusions to the program throughout the game. Notably, the series served as a direct inspiration for many of Omni-Man’s fatalities, one of which was centered on the murder of Red Rush.

Homelander, most anticipated character in Mk 1

While each of the Mortal Kombat 1 DLC combatants is quite thrilling, Homelander may be the most anticipated of the lot. The live-action Amazon version of The Boys has made the antagonist from the comic book series something of a pop cultural legend. Homelander is essentially presented as the Superman of his planet, but what makes him interesting as a villain is his ruthlessness and vengeance. He’s a wonderful fit for Mortal Kombat 1, having performed some incredibly horrific crimes in the series. Sadly, Antony Starr will not be providing the character’s voice in the game. Who will voice the character in the game, and why the actor won’t be playing the same part again, are unknown. According to current plans, Homelander will launch in Mortal Kombat 1 in the spring of 2024.

Do share your views on how you are feeling about the early discounts on Mortal Kombat 1.