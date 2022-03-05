Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals specifications for Apple iPhone SE prior launch

On March 8, Apple is reportedly likely to present a revamped iPad Air and a new iPhone SE speculated to be dubbed the iPhone SE+ 5G. The next iPhone SE is rumored to start at $300 and will be powered by the A15 Bionic SoC. Apple hasn’t verified these speculations, as is customary, but renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has detailed his “predictions” for the next iPhone SE, which also confirms the A15 processor all while disclosing some new details.

According to Kuo, the iPhone SE+ 5G will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage capacities, as well as three colors: White, Black, and Red. It will have the same physical size of the iPhone SE (2020), but it will now include 5G capability (mmW and sub-6).

According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 2022 will go into mass production this month, and Apple expects to ship 25-30 million copies of the smartphone in 2022. With the presentation still, three days away, we might see additional information regarding the 2022 iPhone SE emerge.

Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:

1. Mass production in Mar'22.

2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.

3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.

4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).

5. Casing: white, black, and red.

6. Similar form factor design to current SE. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 4, 2022

Leaked specifications for Apple iPhone SE 2022

Kuo has joined Twitter for this last-minute leak, and his first message is on the iPhone SE 3. While the account was first dismissed as bogus, it was eventually shown to be genuine. The iPhone SE 3 (rather than the iPhone SE+5G) will feature a form factor comparable to the iPhone SE 2.

As a result, anticipate large bezels, a single back camera, and, of course, Touch ID. This research backs up what we’ve been hearing for a time. However, we have heard rumors of an iPhone XR-inspired design for the upcoming iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE 3 is also likely to be reasonably priced, making it the first low-cost 5G iPhone. Furthermore, it will be accompanied by a slew of other Apple items at the March 8 presentation. Check out our post about the forthcoming Apple Spring 2022 event to find out what we expect. And, with only a few days left, it’s best to wait for the event to go live to have a better sense of what will be released. As a result, stay tuned for all developments.

Conclusion

This time Apple definitely sounds like is going to bring a major shake in the smartphone industry by bringing its premium products down to a good budget. However, specifically in major smartphone markets, this upcoming Apple iPhone is speculated to feature some good specifications. Let’s wait and see.

