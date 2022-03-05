Apple iPhone 4 & Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to feature tech in common

Samsung is planning to release two OLED display breakthroughs for its and Apple’s products, the first of which will be available in retail devices as early as this year. The Galaxy S22 Ultra display now has the same M11 OLED material generation as the S21 Ultra’s screen.

Samsung, on the other hand, has maximized its brightness potential to achieve those sky-high S22 Ultra display parameters, such as a record peak display brightness of 1750 nits, while its controller enables the most granular 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate dynamics for the first time on a Samsung phone.

It appears that Samsung’s most recent M12 OLED display material development will be reserved for phones that will be released in the second half of the year. According to The Elec, the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are slated to be the first Samsung phones using the new material, while the iPhone 14 series will be the first Apple phones with it.

What really is going on? Yes, the iPhone 14 (and most likely its Pro variants) will use a newer generation Samsung OLED panel than Samsung’s own Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship. We don’t know if the M12 material generational advances will be compared to the M11 in the S22 Ultra, so Samsung fans who already have the Ultra shouldn’t get too excited.

Long last dual-stack OLEDs to be featured with Samsung and Apple devices

Another OLED breakthrough that Samsung will pursue in the near future is the development of two-stack panels, similar to the ones LG is now utilizing for integration into electric and other vehicles. The two-stack approach permits OLED displays to live much longer without visual deterioration, which is especially important when dealing with sensitive blue organic diodes.

This is crucial not only for automobiles, which may be in service for a decade or more but also for devices such as laptops and tablets, which have a longer shelf life than phones. Samsung was expected to produce a 10.86″ OLED display for use in an iPad next year, but Apple didn’t like the results with the single-stack OLED screen that Samsung proposed, therefore the collaboration fell through.

LG, on the other hand, which has already perfected the dual-stack OLED technology, is likely to deliver such panels for a 12.9-inch and an 11.0-inch OLED iPad due out in 2024. Apple is also rumored to be moving its Mac and iMac display lines to OLED, not just the iPads, and because they have a longer life cycle than the average iPhone, it wants dual-stack OLEDs for those as well.

It might have pushed Samsung to accelerate the development of its own dual-stack OLED displays, dubbed the T series to suggest the term tandem when it comes to the two OLED layers functioning in tandem. In plenty of other words, Samsung recognizes the risk of being supplanted as Apple’s primary OLED display supplier for products other than iPhones by LG and is preparing accordingly.

The single-stack OLED variety currently used in phones has only one layer of red, green, and blue organic light-emitting diodes, that either reduces the diodes’ lifespan prior to actually burning in by fourfold when compared to the two-stack solution used by LG in, say, its OLED screens installed in cars and, soon, iPads.

According to the source, both Samsung and LG are currently working on mid-size dual-stack OLED screens for future tablets and laptops. Samsung, on the other hand, is expected to introduce dual-stack T-series OLED screens in its own Tab S and Galaxy Book tablet and laptop families roughly a year before Apple does.

This suggests that the Tab S9 and 2023 Galaxy Book models may be the first to use OLED screens with improved lifespan next year, as Samsung tries mass production of the T-series panels on its own devices first as a competitive advantage and a trial run.

