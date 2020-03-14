Anaxee Digital Runner secured funding from Orios Venture Partners

Anaxee Digital Runner, an Indore based startup, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding from the Orios Venture Partners, with the participation from the Keiretsu Forum, LetsVenture, Swan Angel Network, and GAIN.

In a statement, Govind Agrawal, Co-founder of Anaxee Digital Runners, stated,

“Anaxee is India’s Reach Engine! Be it Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh to Navsari in Gujarat, Or Kargil in Kashmir to Hutbay in Little Andaman. We make Reach to all these places as easy as ordering a pizza, just on a click of a button. We are a first principles company and solving access related problems for real Bharat using technology and last-mile partner network. We empower these local micro-entrepreneurs with opportunities in their own geography and positively impact their lives.”

The startup will be using the funding in the coming 12 months for the technology development, generating sales and upskilling, and training their last-mile partners the Digital Runners.

Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners said,

“Anaxee’s vast network of Digital Runners becomes an enabler for businesses to start operations across India in very structured and foolproof manner. What Ola did with cabs, Anaxee can do the same for data and make data from remotest parts of India available on-demand. Further, the founders previous background in identity space and experience in the Aadhaar ecosystem attracted us to back this team.”

