American shoppers looking for affordable tech accessories on Amazon may have noticed a change—prices on many Anker products have gone up. The Chinese electronics brand, known for its power banks, chargers, and other gadgets, has quietly raised prices on about one-fifth of its U.S. listings since last week. The move comes on the heels of new U.S. import tariffs that have made Chinese goods significantly more expensive to bring into the country.

This price increase is not random or isolated. It closely follows President Donald Trump’s announcement of an additional 50% import duty on goods from China, a move that pushes the total tariff rate on many Chinese imports to a staggering 145%. According to data from SmartScout, an e-commerce analytics platform, the price hikes affect 127 Anker products, with most of them rising by an average of 18%. Notably, most of those changes occurred after April 7—the day the new tariff was introduced.

Tariffs Begin to Hit Home for Shoppers

For many American consumers, this marks a turning point in the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict. Until now, much of the tension played out in policy debates and diplomatic statements. But with companies like Anker starting to pass these additional costs directly onto buyers, the impact is becoming very real at the checkout page.

“This is the most concentrated price increase I’ve seen from any one brand in response to tariff changes,” said Scott Needham, founder of SmartScout. “The data shows a deliberate and organized shift—clearly a reaction to the new import duties.”

China Fires Back

On the other side of the Pacific, Beijing responded to the tariff escalation by raising its own duties on American goods to 125%. The tit-for-tat escalation marks yet another chapter in the deepening trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world. As the stakes continue to rise, companies and consumers alike are left caught in the middle.

So far, neither Anker nor Amazon has commented on the recent pricing moves. But industry watchers believe this may be just the beginning. Anker’s actions reflect broader anxieties among Chinese sellers on Amazon, many of whom are now weighing whether to stay in the U.S. market or exit altogether.

Tough Choices for Chinese Sellers

China’s largest cross-border e-commerce association has warned that the current trade environment is unsustainable for many exporters. The increased tariffs significantly shrink profit margins, especially for companies that built their success on offering affordable, high-quality products to U.S. consumers.

Many sellers are now faced with a tough decision: either raise prices and risk losing customers or absorb the added costs and watch their margins vanish. In some cases, the only viable option may be to pivot away from the U.S. market entirely.

Anker’s Strategic Shift

Founded in 2011 by Steven Yang, a former Google software engineer, Anker has grown into a global name with more than 5,000 employees and annual revenue exceeding $3 billion. The company has long been a top performer on Amazon, thanks to its reputation for reliable, reasonably priced electronics.

In a recent investor call, Anker acknowledged the price increases, stating that the company felt secure making the move because most of its competitors—also Chinese firms—were facing the same tariff pressures. This meant that price competition within the category remained relatively even. Anker also said it would be focusing on expanding into new regions, including Europe and Southeast Asia, to reduce its reliance on the U.S. market.

What This Means for the Future

Anker’s price hikes could signal a broader trend. If other Chinese sellers follow suit, Amazon shoppers in the U.S. might see fewer deals on electronics and accessories that once seemed like no-brainer buys. And as the trade dispute continues, it could trigger a more significant shake-up of global e-commerce supply chains.

For now, shoppers may need to brace for higher prices or consider alternatives from non-Chinese brands. Meanwhile, U.S.-based platforms like Amazon could feel the impact too, as they depend heavily on third-party sellers from China to offer a wide range of low-cost products.

As trade tensions escalate, their effects are no longer limited to political headlines—they’re now showing up directly in Americans’ shopping carts.