Anti-stalking measures taken for Apple Tags with new iOS 15.4 Beta update

Thus according 9to5Mac, the newest iOS 15.4 beta has new features aimed at preventing Apple’s AirTags from being used to track individuals. Most importantly, during the setup procedure, there is a new privacy warning that advises that using AirTags to track someone without their agreement may be illegal, as well as that police department may seek information on such unidentified AirTags’ owners.

New iOS 15.4 updates for anti-stalking Apple Tags

Apple is working to ensure that all accessories properly identify themselves in the future, so there will be no confusion regarding non-AirTag gadgets. After a slew of press reports revealed that Apple’s AirTags had been used to monitor people without their knowledge, the company introduced a slew of additional security protections for them earlier this month. Apple didn’t give a specific release date for the new safety features at the time, just stating that they will arrive “later this year.”

9to5Mac reports that iOS 15.4 may now identify when an unrecognized pair of AirPods is discovered traveling with you, in addition to the additional privacy alert. According to MacRumors, AirPods formerly sent a more generic “Unknown Accessory Alert” message, which prompted some users to get confused. The ability to stop safety alerts when a tracker is discovered in your neighborhood has also been eliminated, and the Find My app now has updated tracking notification options.

Other anti-stalking AirTag features announced by Apple earlier this month include a faster alert when an unknown AirTag is detected in their presence, as well as the ability to use the precise ultrawideband tracking in newer iPhones to locate an AirTag that isn’t theirs (previously, this was only available to an AirTag’s owner).

Apple claims that tracking alerts shown on an iPhone will be linked with an AirTag’s alert sounds to make them more prominent.

Together with the new anti-stalking features, iOS 15.4’s fourth beta contains a new American Siri voice, which is far less gendered than that of the voice assistant’s present options, according to Axios.

Other new iOS 15.4 features include Face ID capabilities when wearing masks and Apple’s new Universal Control feature. Despite the lack of an official release date for iOS 15.4, it is expected to be released to the general public next month.

