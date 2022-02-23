Sony VR2 Headset Design teased online – Showing inspiration from PS5

A year after its first announcement, Sony has finally revealed the design of its PlayStation VR2 headgear. While the PSVR2 resembles its predecessor in appearance, it is built to accommodate the brand new Sense controllers.

The PS5 generation of consoles served as a design inspiration for Sony. The new headgear features rounded corners, similar to the DualSense controller, and matches the PS5’s color scheme.

Teased design for Sony VR2 Headset

While the revised model has the same general appearance as the original PS VR, it includes a few upgrades, such as a lens adjustment dial, a modified vent design, and minor weight reductions.

Similar to the PlayStation 5 and its DualSense controller, the PS VR2 has small textured PlayStation icons hidden on the front and rear bands of the headgear.

It’s been almost five years since the first PlayStation VR was introduced, and it’s time for a refresh. While it will function with the PS5, it will require a special adaptor and will have a very last-gen interface.

In the lack of an improved headset to combine with the PS5, Sony’s other VR endeavors, such as providing free VR games to PlayStation Plus subscribers, have proven challenging.

Specifications expected for Sony VR2 Headset

The headset has haptic feedback, eye tracking, 4K HDR, 90/120Hz frame rates, foveated processing, and a 110-degree field of vision, as well as a single USB-C cable for connection to the PS5.

It’s also worth remembering that, alongside the current Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, the PSVR was one of the first consumer VR headsets, with considerably better optical clarity, the field of vision, and overall immersion.

Users could only effectively walk around a very small space in front of your PS4 and interact with virtual worlds with a pair of wands that could only simulate grasping and ungrasping at best, a far cry from the twirling they can do with modern controllers or the immersive hands with individual fingers users can get with a Valve Index controller today. Because of the PSVR’s rudimentary single-camera tracking technology, turning your body entirely away from the TV was also dangerous, since it risked losing track of your hands.

Rivalries for Sony VR2 Headset

Sony now faces competition from headsets such as the Oculus Quest 2, which doesn’t require a computer, the Valve Index, which employs finger tracking, and the high-resolution HP Reverb G2.

VR gear has come a long way since the initial PSVR and its PlayStation Move controllers, and Sony now has to show that it can still create an interesting experience.

Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is built specifically for PS VR2 and will unlock new gates for gamers to explore further into the world of Horizon, has previously been unveiled by Sony.

The PlayStation VR was the world’s first inexpensive virtual reality headset, requiring neither a strong gaming PC nor extra equipment costing roughly $800. Customers’ current PS4 game systems were changed into a fairly functional setup for roughly $400 to $500, and it’s only gotten more affordable since then.

Also Read: