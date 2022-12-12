Apex Legends Could Be Adding A Hardcore Mode

A new Apex Legends leak points towards the return of the hardcore mode that is so beloved that they are now being revived in the form of Battle Royale LTMs. In a Dec. 8 tweet, a new Apex Legends leak points out a hardcore battle royale will come to Apex Legends. Experienced Apex Legends players may be in for a new LoL-style challenge to test their skills, according to a recent Twitter leak.

The leak for Apex Legends suggests the Hardcore Mode of Apex Legends would have no HUD and just white Evo Shields to use instead of an updated version. While Apex has had recent runs with play modes involving respawning and various objectives, Hardcore is allegedly going to be the Battle Royale variation, so the final-team-standing objectives appear to stay the same, though with the Hardcore spin. Respawn Entertainment has again said nothing about the Hardcore mode, so players for now only have the current Limited Mode to enjoy until something else is announced.

However, neither Respawn Entertainment nor Electronic Arts have confirmed any plans for adding such a mode as of yet. Information shared on the internet prior to any official announcement that Respawn Entertainment might have planned suggests a Hardcore mode would have been introduced at the beginning of January, complete with the normal features that come with such a mode, including increased damage taken by projectiles and reduced HUD. With an entirely new UI to navigate, many are looking forward to jumping into a few of the Hardcore modes in-game.

Apex Legends Leak: Hardcore Battle Royale no HUD, White shield only, less ammo drops, fewer health items, no gold anything but hop ups, bullets deal slightly more damage as well. Stupid Typos — GG Thordan Smash (@Thordansmash) December 8, 2022

Known for their punishing combat styles, Hardcore offers a different experience than the regular Core Mode suite, which comes with the Minimap and slower TTK. The new LTM (which the leaker calls the Hardcore Mode) would have players face off against one another in teams of three, similar to the standard Battle Royale modes. The main difference is that Hardcore LTM will be reportedly a subset of Battle Royale LTM, unlike the dynamic, respawning multiplayer it is known for.

There is no telling whether or when players will actually get to experience this new mode themselves, but if it does show up in the future, it would be the first new LTM to appear in Apex Legends since Septembers Gun Run (not counting seasonal LTMs like Shadow Royale Winter Express). Arena Mode is also getting a new map called Drop-Off, a combat area sitting on top of a tower looking out over the futuristic city. A tower looking out over the futuristic city.

The area has been updated for a dedicated 9v9 mode, featuring new ziplines to improve mobility, structures for added cover, and a jump-in launching system that helps players position themselves. A popular YouTuber and prolific Apex Legends data miner known as Thordansmash Apex Legends is now saying that he is discovered a new Limited Mode – a mode, unlike any players, had seen before.