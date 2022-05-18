Apex Legends Mobile Launched In India

On May 17, 2022, Apex Legends Mobile went live for mobile devices on Android and iOS platforms in India. Apex Legends Mobile had been in beta testing for months. The sequence of Apex Legends Mobiles’ launch dates started on March 7, 2022, the Apex Legends Mobile title launched on this date in Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Respawn released the game following months of beta tests in certain regions, including India, followed by soft launches in the ten territories. The soft launch was a regional soft launch, which looks to wrap up a few days later on March 1, but Respawn will now allow players in countries across South America to get their hands on Apex Legends Mobile. Most mobile games are usually kept separate from their PC and console counterparts, except for Fortnite, and given the disparate amounts of horsepower a phone and gaming rig/console possess, that makes a certain kind of sense when you are talking about a fast-paced title like Apex Legends.

The minimum system requirements are as follows – For Android, Apex Legends Mobile only supports phones with at least 2 Gigs of RAM, 4 Gigs of storage, and a processor equivalent or higher than the Mediatek Helio P20/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Snapdragon 435/ Exynos 7420. For IOS, Anything above the Apple A9 chipset using iOS 11 will do the job.

Based on a 10-country regional limited launch, Apex Legends appears to come to iPhones as well as Android devices. While a staggered Apex Mobile launch does make things slightly more complicated, it seems very likely that Apex will be coming out simultaneously in all regions across the US. There were signs that Apex Legends Mobile will be rolling out to servers ahead of a single worldwide launch time for specific regions, meaning that some players might be able to begin playing before their scheduled release date. Based on the mentioned posts by Apex Legends Mobiles’ much-anticipated official Twitter account, it was possible that certain regions may receive the game ahead of this time, so it might be worth checking in with the App Store to see if a new version of Apex is available for pre-release download.

The mobile version of Apex Legends takes some elements from the regular one but has its own differences. The mobile version of Apex Legends will compete there against established smartphone battle royale titles such as PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Garena Free Fire Max, and PUBG New State.