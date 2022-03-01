Apex Legends Mobile Updates, Features in Mobile Players Want In Base Game

Apex Legends Mobile will launch in more regions as part of the next phase of Apex Legends, but there is something fans want to see in the PC and console versions. Here are some of the features we’d like to see in Apex Legends Mobile, including changes from the popular battle royale game and how Apex Legends Mobile will work on mobile. Mobile gaming can be a big drain on your battery, but some games have ways to mitigate this to some extent, and we’d love to see the popular battle royale game bring some of those to mobile gaming.

Apex Legends is highly anticipated for those looking for mobile gaming, given the success of previous titles that have made the jump from consoles and PC to mobile, such as Call of Duty Mobile and Wild Rift. The base game tells an evolving story over its seasons on consoles and PC, but since it’s not a direct port of that version, we don’t necessarily expect the mobile version to tie in too closely with them. All of Apex Legends Mobile’s weapons and characters are taken from the main game, so if you’ve played the main game you’ll be on solid ground, but there’s one big change – it’s now third-person and that is what players would love to see in the PC version.

The developers plan to introduce all the legends in Apex Legends Mobile, but only a few of them will be available during the limited regional launch. In the upcoming limited edition, players in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia will be able to download Apex Legends Mobile from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Head over to the Google Play Store and iOS App Store to sign up when the limited regional launch begins next week, so you can log in, play your favorite legend, and share your feedback with the team. For players in other regions, we’ll be sharing some content over the next few weeks. While it’s unclear which maps will be added later, some of them will be exclusive to the game.

*Apex Legends Mobile Feature* One Of The Rarest & Amazing Feature Ever 🥰 In A Mobile Battle Royal Game (Apex Mobile) 🔥 By Using This Feature You Can Control Your Offline Teammate 😲 I Can't For Soft Launch😁#apexlegendsmobile #apexmobile #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/fO7jcCLOAi — Skyezii (@skyeziigamer) February 26, 2022

While emulators can probably help you play on PC, if you follow the rules, you’ll stick to mobile devices. As you can imagine, mobile gameplay is incomparable to console and PC gameplay, so it would be unfair to pit these players against each other in a battle royale, especially without controller support.

Considering that Apex Legends is a battle royale game for PC that is moving to handheld devices, gamers can expect Apex Mobile to have serious requirements to run a fast-paced game smoothly. Gamers have also found that Apex Mobile gives you more details on in-game weapons and gear and will really help anyone new to console gaming. One of the features included in Apex Legends Mobile not found in other editions of EA, the popular free-to-play Battle Royale is detailed weapon stats that gamers on PC and consoles are jealous of.

Respawn says there will be major changes to Apex Mobile’s gameplay. Respawn also confirmed that Apex mobile won’t be cross-platform, meaning mobile players won’t be able to play or play against PC or console players. The game FAQ on the game’s website states that the game is currently compatible with all devices that support Android 6.0.

According to Electronic Arts, Apex Mobile will not feature PC/Console crossplay as it is designed to run on phones and contains differences from the main versions of the game. EA has confirmed that the game is on its way to a big release, although it is currently in a limited regional stage. Electronic Arts first announced its intention to release the game on mobile devices two years ago, shortly after the game launched on PC and consoles.

A few weeks after April 1st, Respawn announced that the first beta test of Apex Legends Mobile will begin soon with a limited player base in India and the Philippines, with coverage reaching more players and more regions throughout 2021. While PC and mobile console versions of the game continue to roll out, we've seen PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG), Call of Duty (COD), and MOBAs like League of Legends Wild Rift move to handheld devices and enjoy a broad player base.

The popular PC game will try to compete with the already popular mobile games like PUBG, Call of Duty, Genshin Impact, and even Fornite which arrived on the mobile platform at a later date. Epic Games chose not to list their version of Fortnite Mobile on the Google Play Store at launch, so it had to be downloaded indirectly with an APK, which was a bit of a pain.