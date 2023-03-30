APOGEE 2023

The next edition of APOGEE—the annual technical fest of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, is back with a bang. Held at the onset of summer every year, APOGEE aims to provide a platform to students and researchers around the globe to showcase their technical prowess. This year’s APOGEE is slated to be bigger and better than ever, with a fantastic lineup of artists and speakers to motivate all attendees.

Scheduled to start on March 31, 2023, esteemed member of the Indian Administrative Services, S Nagarajan, will inaugurate the fest. This is followed by three days of continuous events. A unique feature of the upcoming APOGEE is its theme, A Hivemind Genesis. This implies that various events will be held in similar locations at similar times, creating different “hives” for different events.

Some exciting kernel events to be organised this APOGEE include the APOGEE Innovation Challenge—where leading companies present real-world problem statements, expecting innovative problem statements from all participants, IDRL Night Drone Racing—a two-night event organised by the Indian Drone Racing League, and Robots At War—a robot combat event for robots under 15kg. The fest shall even host a BotLabs Drone Show, making it the place to be for the tech enthusiasts around.

A part of APOGEE’s lineup is the annual literature fest of BITS Pilani—Papyrus Trails. Featuring book stalls, movie screenings including Coherence, talks, and more, Papyrus Trails is sure to be a haven for all literature connoisseurs and cinema enthusiasts alike. This event shall see talks by famed film director Dibakar Banerjee, Padma Shri awardee photojournalist P Sainath, VK Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog and Azhar Iqubal, CEO of Inshorts among many others. Other notable parts of the fest lineup include Think Again—a series of guest lectures by impactful individuals in spaces like science, technology, and policy and the Entrepreneurship Conclave—a conglomeration of diverse events such as keynote talks, workshops, internship fair, and networking sessions. An unmissable part of the fest is the concerts featuring icons like Nalayak, with more to be announced. It also includes a night of comedy, N2O, with some stalwarts of standup, like Karunesh Talwar and Swati Sachdeva. Truly, APOGEE has something to offer for everybody.



With all this and much more planned, BITS Pilani is the place to be if you’re in or around Rajasthan at this time of the year!