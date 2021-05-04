Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo reports foldable iPhone model for 2023

Reports for Apple’s foldable iPhone have been floating around the internet for a long time now but the lack of gravity in these rumours force us not to believe them even if we want it to be true.

Anyhow, recent speculations made by reliable Apple leaker/analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple plans to launch its very own Foldable iPhone by 2023. According to a report by Engadget and MacRumours, Apple Inc. will reportedly launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone equipped with a QHD+ flexible OLED display supplied by Samsung. The report further mentions that Apple will use TPK supplied nanowire technology in its foldable iPhone model evidently because it has some significant advantages over Samsung’s Y-Octa technology, as reported by Engadget.

According to the report by an industry survey, Apple is most likely to manufacture approximately 20 million units of its iPhone Fold or whatever the company decides to call it in 2023. Well, to be honest, 2023 is a long time from now and you never know about the technology that trends during that time, there is no way to accurately predict the technological advancements that the industry will make till 2023, so it is always better to treat speculations as speculations and move on.

Anyhow, speculations made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have not always been false. The source is definitely reliable but the odds of Apple coming through with a foldable iPhone actually depends on the market trends, technological advancements made by Samsung and other competitors, only then will Apple even think about revolutionising its iPhone evolution.

If at all anything like a foldable iPhone comes to life, stay rest assured that it will be the next innovative selling point in the market and it will revolutionise Apple Inc. in a big way. There are speculations still floating around the market that other Chinese competitors, Honour, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi are also preparing to launch their foldable smartphone variants. If the speculations continue and a newer market for foldable smartphones trend, only and only then will Apple not keep itself behind the competition and come with an Apple aesthetic, innovative, flagship and cutting-edge foldable iPhone.

However, don’t start saving up for 2023 from today onwards, this report is highly speculative with only a 50% chance that Apple could launch such a device. Stay rest assured that if the market does not stand up to Apple’s expectations, the iPhone maker will not take a moment to scrap the whole idea out of existence.