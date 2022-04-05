Apple announces its WWDC conference meet on 6th June – New iPhone software speculated

WWDC, Apple’s annual developer conference, will go off on June 6th, the company said on Tuesday. On the first day of the conference, the firm will have a debut event.

On the first day of WWDC, Apple typically releases new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac software at a presentation starring its CEO, Tim Cook.

Apple WWDC 2022 will be a virtual event that will be aired live on Apple’s website. The exhibition is up through June 10th. Since 2020, Apple has conducted virtual events. The WWDC software will be given in beta form during the summer before being publicly launched alongside new iPhone models in the fall.

This year, Apple’s iPhone software will most certainly be referred to as iOS 16. WWDC is primarily aimed at Apple’s software developers who create apps for the company’s platforms.

Following the first-day keynote, much of the conference is devoted to workshops in which developers receive coaching and recommendations from Apple staff on how to create better applications and use the company’s technologies.

However, it is also the first time the general public has seen a preview of the main new software features that Apple intends to introduce this year. Some developers and students will be able to apply to view the talk from Apple’s Cupertino, California headquarters.

Apple may potentially reveal a high-end Mac Pro desktop machine. During the company’s recent launch event in March, officials hinted that it will be unveiled in the future.

What else to expect from Apple WWDC meeting?

In addition to the online conference, Apple will offer a special day at Apple Park on June 6 for developers and students to view the keynote and State of the Union movies alongside the online community. Space will be restricted, and information on how to register to attend will be available soon on the Apple Developer site and app.

Apple will also help kids who like coding for the third year with the Swift Student Challenge.

Swift Playgrounds is a groundbreaking iPad and Mac software that makes learning the Swift programming language interactive and enjoyable.

Students from all around the world are asked to construct a Swift Playgrounds app project on a theme of their choice for this year’s competition, and they have until April 25 to submit their work. Visit the Swift Student Challenge website for additional information.

Conclusion:

However, as of now, there are no officially confirmed updates been rolled out by Apple yet. But, if we look at the events calendar Apple has been maintaining in past then for this time we will get to see the event focusing mainly on “Software” to support more new features for its entire Apple ecosystem.

Announcement of new software features building a strong and integrated Apple eco-system connecting its varieties of iPhones, iPad, MacBooks, Watches, TVs, and even their smart speaker lineup.

The answer for what exactly will we see is still holding suspense for us all. For that, let’s give some space for more patience to wait for either an official update from Apple or just wait for new leaks or even just the launch.

