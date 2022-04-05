OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite leaked online

OnePlus is anticipated to release the Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone, which recently leaked with a Snapdragon 695 CPU and 5G capability. A tipster has now released a photograph of the phone as well as an expanded list of its specifications.

According to the source, the phone would not include an alert slider like its bigger brother, the Nord CE 2. The fingerprint sensor will be located on the side, on top of the power button, and the 6.58″ LCD will feature a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Side-mounted FP (This is how it will look ~) pic.twitter.com/XwvJlXq0mO — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 5, 2022

The remainder of the specs is consistent with earlier reports, including a 64MP primary camera, two 2MP sensors, and a single 16MP sensor for selfies.

The user interface will be OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, and the battery will be 5,000 mAh, according to the source, despite rumors of a 4,500 mAh battery cell.

What else do we know so far?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has been leaked, and we’re now learning more about it from regulators and other sources. The Lite phone is likely to be a gadget with the model number GN2200, which was just approved by the FCC.

It supports 5G (bands: 2, 25, 41, 66, 71) and looks to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset rather than a Dimensity like the other two Nord 2 variants. Entering “GN2200″ into the Geekbench database yields only one result.

TUV Rheinland certifications show that the phone features a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities. The charger generates 5-11V at 3A. This battery has the same capacity as the Nord CE 2, but just half the charging power.

In any case, information on the camera was given by another source. The primary module features a 1/1.8″ sensor (0.7 m pixels), an f/1.7 lens, and electronic image stabilization.

The renderings show three camera modules on the rear, but current knowledge says that the other two are a depth sensor and a macro camera. The front-facing selfie camera is rumored to sport a 16 MP sensor and a 6.6” display.

We have not yet heard anything about when the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be released, but all of the documentation appears to be ready, so it can’t be long now. By the way, it looks to be the same as the Realme V25.