Apple Back To Scool Offers discounts on MacBooks and iPads with Free iPods

Apple’s back-to-school promotion has returned to India. The corporation is presently conducting a promotion for educational students, including discounts on the iPad, MacBooks, and other products. The lower rates are solely available to university students and professors. In India, the Apple return to school promotion is available till September 22.

MacBook Air (M1): Rs. 10,000 Off + Free AirPods

During the sale, the Apple MacBook Air with the M1 CPU is available for Rs. 10,000 discount. The notebook is now available beginning at Rs. 89,900, down from Rs. 99,900 before. In addition, laptop customers will receive complimentary AirPods 2 headphones, which normally cost Rs. 14,000.

MacBook Air (M2): Rs. 10,000 Off + Free AirPods 2nd Gen

In the nation, the Apple MacBook Air (M2) model is also available for Rs. 10,000 discount. The laptop is now available for Rs. 1,09,900, down from Rs. 1,19,900 before. The MacBook Air (M2), like the MacBook Air (M1), comes with a complimentary AirPods 2 worth Rs. 14,000 as well.

Discounts on MacBook Pro 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch models

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch models come with complimentary Apple AirPods 2 headphones. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for Rs. 1,19,900 for the basic configuration, following an Rs. 10,000 discount. The MacBook Pro 14-inch model is offered for Rs. 1,75,410, and Rs. 20,000 reduction. The 16-inch model is available at Rs. 25,000 discount.

Discounts on Apple iMacs During the Sale

When it comes to the Apple iMac, the machine has earned an Rs. 12,000 reduction in the country. The iMac now has a starting price of Rs. 1,07,910, down from Rs. 1,19,900 before. The iMac, like the MacBooks, comes with a complimentary pair of AirPods version 2 worth Rs. 14,000 as well.

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro with up to Rs. 4,000 off

During the newest sale, the Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro are also available with discounts of up to Rs. 4,000. The iPad Air is now available for Rs. 50,780, down from the initial price of Rs. 54,900. The iPad Pro, on the other hand, will cost Rs. 68,300, down from Rs. 71,900. Both smartphones come with a complimentary set of AirPods 2 headphones.

Apple’s new offer definitely brings the gadgets down for good pricing for the users. However, if you’re looking for a gadget upgrade including upgrading the smartphones, iMacs, and MacBooks, then this is the right time for you to upgrade.

