Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets $41 Million After Selling 511,000 Shares

A U.S. securities filing revealed that Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made $41.5 million after taxes in his biggest share sale in two years.
The iPhone maker’s CEO sold off 511,000 shares, which costed approximately $87.8 million prior to accounting for taxes, as per the filing dated on Tuesday. In August 2021, he earned $355 million from a stock sale.
The Apple chief owns about 3.3 million shares, valued at about $565 million, following the sale, the filing showed.
The company’s shares have depreciated by 13 per cent from their record high of $198.23 in July as opposed to investors who were worried about a comparatively slower recovery in smartphone market demand.
The iPhone making company launched its new iPhone 15 model last month, without putting it at expected higher prices, a move that some industry analysts said was in response to a global demand decline of smartphones .
Shares of the Cupertino, a California-based company had plummeted by 0.6 per cent in trading before the bell.
On Wednesday, industry watchers at Key Banc depleted the stock to “sector-weight” from “overweight” on worries that sales growth in the United States – Apple’s biggest geographical segment – was likely to get slower in the fourth quarter again.
The brokerage noted that fewer phone users in the United States were likely to upgrade their devices as they grappled with high inflation.
In 2021, the report from research firm Canalys showed North American smartphone shipments were expected to decline by 12 per cent.
For 2023, the share sale comes soon after the Apple CEO took a rare pay snip of approximately 40 per cent to $49 million. As part of the changes to his compensation, his stock awards tied to Apple’s performance will hike to 75 per cent this year from 50 per cent earlier.
Other executives from the company also revealed stock sales, comprising Senior Vice Presidents Deirdre O’Brien and Katherine Adams, who sold $11.3 million in shares each.
A report from research firm Canalys reveals a 12 per cent decrease in North American smartphone shipments for the year 2023, which goes on to highlight the challenges faced by the entire smartphone industry across the US.