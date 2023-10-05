Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets $41 Million After Selling 511,000 Shares

The Apple chief owns about 3.3 million shares, valued at about $565 million, following the sale, the filing showed.

The company’s shares have depreciated by 13 per cent from their record high of $198.23 in July as opposed to investors who were worried about a comparatively slower recovery in smartphone market demand.

The iPhone making company launched its new iPhone 15 model last month, without putting it at expected higher prices, a move that some industry analysts said was in response to a global demand decline of smartphones .

Shares of the Cupertino, a California-based company had plummeted by 0.6 per cent in trading before the bell.

On Wednesday, industry watchers at Key Banc depleted the stock to “sector-weight” from “overweight” on worries that sales growth in the United States – Apple’s biggest geographical segment – was likely to get slower in the fourth quarter again.

The brokerage noted that fewer phone users in the United States were likely to upgrade their devices as they grappled with high inflation.

In 2021, the report from research firm Canalys showed North American smartphone shipments were expected to decline by 12 per cent.

