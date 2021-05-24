Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak is currently under the spotlight for the wrong reasons. The man is reportedly facing a million-dollar copyright infringement lawsuit over a branded tech school.

According to a report by Weekend Insider Report, Wozniak is accused of stealing the idea for a branded tech school and is going to face court for copyright infringement.

Steve Wozniak is a well-known personality and co-founder of a multinational trillion-dollar technology company. The report mentions that Ralph Reilly, a business professor from Connecticut claims that Steve Wozniak and himself together came up with a plan to establish a tech university. Both of them agreed to the idea and sealed the deal with an on-camera handshake, as mentioned in a report by Gizmodo.

The deal was made back in 2011 and the tech university was aimed at teaching adults the usage and application of a computer and other technical skills. Furthermore, the deal between Reilly and Wozniak included that the business of this tech university would lean heavily on Wozniak’s reputation and name in the world. Being a key engineering force in Apple Inc., Wozniak is no less than a celebrity in the world. His work is his portfolio and his name is all that people trust and both of them agreed to use this for the benefit of their new tech university.

According to the reports, Wozniak virtually launched his new tech university called ‘Woz U’ in 2017 in partnership with Coder Camps, a code learning company. Reilly was not included in the partnership or any other business of this new venture. When the Connecticut professor reached out to Wozniak, he acknowledged that the tech university would never have happened without Reilly.

Further, when Reilly pushed Wozniak asking for partial ownership of the tech university, Wozniak did not respond and Reilly sued him for alleged copyright infringement and intellectual property theft, according to a report by Insider and Gizmodo.

Ralph Reilly is seeking relief and damages worth USD 1 million from the Apple co-founder for allegedly stealing the idea for Woz U.

Wozniak says that he avoids anything to do with money and this is the reason why is delegates money-related matters to people working under him.

Anyhow, according to Insider’s report on Wozniak’s legal deposition, his team mentions that the deal was not a real deal and that handshake was a gesture, just one of the countless photo-ops that the Apple co-founder regular indulges in.

In conclusion, Steve Wozniak is facing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit and it seems like his legal team will handle the case, but you never know what happens. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on what happens next.