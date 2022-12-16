Apple confirms to feature Sony Camera Sensor for its iPhone 15 Series

If you are someone who has been following the world of Apple for a long time, then you must really aware of how the Cupertino giant has been working towards bringing the best of the best products to its users.

Although, all these years, these iPhones from Apple have been popularly known for their quality on the basis of the software, hardware, and also specifically on the camera side as well.

With Apple upgrading its hardware and software every single year, right now it seems like Apple has been expanding for something even bigger when it comes to innovations. However, this time it seems like the Cupertino giant has reportedly opened up to call the suppliers to supply hardware for their products.

Talking about this only, recently, we got to see Apple’s current CEO, Time Cook making a visit to Sony’s camera facility to have a look at their CMOS sensors, and this hints to us that they might have made some sort of deal out of it. Does this mean that Sony will be supplying camera optics for Apple iPhones which will be launched in the coming future? Let’s take a deep look into the scenario:

Apple iPhone 15 with Sony Camera Sensors?

Will the future come iPhone feature the latest Sony camera sensors onboard? Then, yes we have an update that claims that the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook has admitted to the fact that Apple has joined hands with Sony and also has been working with the Japanese giant was a really long time.

For this time’s collaboration, Apple seems to make a big approach to the camera. It’s not a hint about in fact the Apple CEO itself confirmed their collaboration after the CEO reportedly posted a new photo of him with Sony’s CEO Kenichiro Yoshida in the facility.

If things go well! We will get to see a new iPhone which will be coming with a dedicated or in fact a specialized sensor that will be duly developed by Sony for Apple iPhones.

Why is Apple interested in Sony sensors? Even though the Apple iPhones have been known for their best of the best quality in camera side but still there was a lot of room left within the camera for improvements.

As per reports, the Japanese camera sensor maker is reportedly building a dedicated camera sensor which will be developed with the help of semiconductor technologies, with this, the sensors will be able to take in more light and also reduce the output of over-exposed images.

This development was something that increased the interest of Apple to have a look at this sensor. However, there are no official details about whether both giants have shaken hands for these sensors, but this might be happening anytime soon.