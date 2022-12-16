OnePlus 11 to launch with 100W of faster wired charging and more

If you’ve been seeking a new flagship for the future year, you should certainly keep an eye on this OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 11 series, which is just about to make its way to debut. If you want to learn more about this flagship smartphone, we’ve got you covered with all you need to know:

OnePlus 11 Series Leaked Online

When it comes to launching flagship models every year, few of the most awaited smartphones have been from the brands like Apple, Samsung, and even OnePlus. Besides, Apple and Samsung, right now we have got you covered with the details about the upcoming OnePlus 11 series flagship phones. Let’s have a look at it:

OnePlus has been among the brands which have been known for its flagship-level performance for cheaper pricing. However, since the brand was established it has been giving tough competition to other smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung.

Since all of the smartphone makers have been moving towards launching their improved version of their flagship for 2023, we also have OnePlus which is also planning for doing the same.

Which is the next OnePlus flagship? As of now, it’s been said that the OnePlus will be improving its currently popular OnePlus 10 series with the new OnePlus 11 series.

Are there any details regarding the impending OnePlus 11 series’ specs available? The smartphone was recently seen on the official China 3C certification, where crucial features or specifications of this phone were disclosed. For those who are unaware! This certification often includes information regarding the charging speed of the smartphone.

Talking beside the 3C certification, we also have updates from other credible sources which clear details about the hardware specification where it’s been said that this OnePlus 11 on the front side will be coming with a bigger screen which will be spread across 6.7 inches in size.

This display panel will be coming with support for a peak resolution of up to QHD+ and also it will be an AMOLED panel that will be supporting a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

On the chipset front, OnePlus has stated that it would include the newest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and that this chipset will be combined with quicker RAM of up to 16GB as well as faster storage of up to 512GB internal storage. This smartphone will also ship with the newest Android 13 operating system.

Jio-OnePlus partnership for 5G services in India

According to reports, the India variant of the OnePlus 11 series smartphone will support 5G just like the global markets, but in order to provide extreme 5G connectivity in India, OnePlus will collaborate with the telecom giant, Jio, through which the OnePlus will be able to provide 5G services in the country via Jio’s True 5G network. As of present, the connection is available in a few Indian cities.