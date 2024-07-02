It starts today – the iPhone X has become a part of the “vintage Apple” products’ list. So, let us have a look what that could be and let us have a great time having a little trip in the past.

What Does “Vintage” Actually Denote?

Apple is not a usual company and they have their own peculiarities of how to deal with old technologies. They keep a list under which they label devices as vintage and obsolete products. If a device has not been produced and sold for more than five but less than seven years then it is considered a vintage device. Once it attains the seventh year, it is considered “obsolete.”

The iPhone X: An Unprecedented Gadget

The iPhone X was unveiled in September 2017 and hit stores in November 2017 and it was one of the revolutionary phones of apple. This phone marked the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, and like many products from Apple, it had some daring features. The bezels that surround the screen began to decrease in size to allow for a much larger panel. The iconic Home button? Poof, it disappeared! But instead, we received FaceID, a function that reminded us of spies every time we unlocked our phones.

As the result of the A11 chipset, the iPhone X also offered a feature called Animojis. These animated emojis were welcomed and kids especially found them interesting to use.

A Walk Down the Memory

Apple has not been limited to the iPhone X regarding declaring devices as vintage. Do you still recall the launch of the first generation of HomePod smart speakers? Although this was unveiled along with the iPhone X, it was available in the market early 2018 and was specifically made for compatibility with Apple Music and AirPlay. On paper, it was an excellent idea, but it lacked the integration with the smart home ecosystem that rivals such as Google and Amazon offered. Nonetheless, it helped in the evolution of the enhanced HomePod 2 and the HomePod Mini.

Next are the first generation of the AirPods; these were launched in December 2016. These little earbuds might have been the first truly wireless gadget out there, or at least the first one I have personally used. They also signaled the death of the 3.5mm headphone jack in iPhones starting from the iPhone 7, among other things. Some critics claimed that Apple’s decision to remove the port was brave – some were going to far as to say that it took ‘guts’.

‘What happens to vintage devices?’

Well, what does it mean these devices are considered either retro or even antique? Well, for your case, you can still take your iPhone X, HomePod or the first generation AirPods to Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider for fixing. But here is the kicker, after a two-year period, the provincial government’s financial aid will run out. But, after that, the situation of searching for these parts could aptly be described as an Indiana Jones adventure.

These gadgets can now be replaced or disposed of once they attained seven years of usage. At such a time, the company — and potentially its service providers as well — will cease providing service or repair options. As such, the signals provided by these gadgets are likely to keep interfering with the original signals that were used in creating the equipment in the first place. Hence, if you are still using any of these gadgets, then it’s about time you started trolling for an upgrade.