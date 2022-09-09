Apple to charge users for using “Emergency Satellite SOS feature” on iPhone 14

On September 7th year, we finally got to see all new iPhone 14 models launching alongside other Apple products. Talking about the iPhone 14 models, one of the key features or maybe innovations by Apple was to bring the support for satellite SOS support which makes it easy for the users to use their smartphones in remote areas without a proper cellular connection.

However, this feature is added only for getting SOS support which is quite handy for users who are living in remote places order to get SOS help. However, there is a catch about using this feature which claims that to use this feature you will be required to pay an amount in order to use this Satellite feature, to know more here we have covered you with all the details you should know:

Apple to charge an amount to use Emergency Satellite Feature

There were many such leaks and rumors that we covered back in time before the official launch and with no surprise majority of the leaks and rumors were true!

There were already a lot of new rumors which claim that Apple will be adding Satellite features to this iPhone 14 model. These new leaks so far become a reality after Apple launched it officially.

However, as an add-on offer, it’s been said that Apple will be initially coming with an introductory offer for the iPhone 14 models where we will get to see Apple providing two years of free satellite SOS service for its users. However, there is no such confirmation coming out from Apple yet.

Reasons why Apple charging amount for using Satellite SOS feature

Although, Apple launched this connectivity feature will be allowing users, especially iPhone 14 users to connect and send SOS messages in order to get emergency help in remote places. To provide such a feature to the iPhone, Apple has reportedly partnered with a satellite service provider, Globalstar.

Globalstar is a popular satellite service provider which was first founded back in 2001 and till now, the company operates over 24 satellites which are revolving around the Earth’s low orbit. Talking more about the charging side, it seems that Apple is reportedly charging an amount for using this feature because Apple is required to pay an amount to GlobalStar company in order to use this feature.

As of now, Apple hasn’t confirmed anything about the pricing side for using this feature. We will be updating you with more details as things get confirmed officially.