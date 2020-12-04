Apple gets sued in EU because iPhones wear out quickly

Just a few days the company got fined by the AGCM. It was for the misleading waterproofing claims they had about their iPhones. And now Apple gets sued due to the false claims that it made about it’s older iPhones. According to the report, the lawsuit is based on the fact that the iPhone 6 and 6s series devices were wearing out too quickly.

Apple gets sued for slowing iPhones

Apple is already down to pay $217 million in many EU countries because of the battery life claims they had. We all know when Apple slowed down their older iPhones without user permission saying that it was to preserve their battery life. And due to this, the company got sued and faced a huge backlash.

Well, now the issue had resurfaced when five European consumers filed class-action suits against Apple. The suits were filed in Belgium and Spain for the users of the iPhone 6 and 6s series of devices. The main point of this is Apple has been trying to settle for a fraction of the price that could be the actual worth of the lawsuit.

The group of individuals who filed the lawsuit also asked Apple not to push updates that slow down older iPhones. To which Apple said that they wouldn’t do anything intentionally to reduce the lifespan of their devices.

My take on the situation

Apple is a big company and is certainly not the one that puts the customer before themselves. The company ticks a lot of requirements with its good devices, service and quality, but it has done many questionable things too. Like the false waterproof claims that surfaced a few days ago or the iPhone slowing down issue, which wasn’t something ethical. Well, I think that Apple should compensate the affected users properly and keep these things transparent in the future.

