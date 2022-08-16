Apple Gives its Employees Until September 5 to get Back to Work

According to a Monday Bloomberg News story, Apple Inc. has given its corporate employees until September 5 to resume working at least three days each week According to the article, the corporation would need staff to work from the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and a third regular day that individual teams will decide. Employees were informed of the new plan on Monday.

The iPhone manufacturer did not immediately answer a request for comment from Reuters.

As COVID instances become less frequent, Apple joins a number of other technological and financial organizations in requiring a return to the office.

According to an email addressed to staff and obtained by Reuters, Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk encouraged employees to come back to work or leave the organization earlier in June.