Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, was always meant to revolutionize the way we interact with our devices. Introduced in 2011 alongside the iPhone 4S, Siri was showcased as a helpful, intelligent assistant that could handle a variety of tasks effortlessly.

The ads featured celebrities like Zooey Deschanel, John Malkovich, and Martin Scorsese, demonstrating how Siri could set reminders, check the weather, manage schedules, and more. The promise was clear: Siri would be a constant, useful companion. No apps or taps necessary—just ask.

However, the reality has been quite different. Despite the fanfare and high expectations, Siri has largely been relegated to setting timers and alarms, often failing to live up to its potential. Many users have found it more frustrating than helpful, leading to a perception that Apple either forgot about Siri or chose to ignore its shortcomings.

The Upcoming Changes with Siri! Is Siri 2.0 launching now?

Rumors suggest that Apple is finally ready to address these issues with a major update to Siri, powered by large language models and AI advancements. According to reports, the new Siri will be more reliable and capable, although it may not initially include a vast array of new functionalities. Even incremental improvements in reliability and integration could be a significant win for users.

One of the most exciting prospects is that Siri might soon be able to integrate more deeply with apps, performing tasks on your behalf.

This means that anything you can do on your phone, Siri might soon be able to do for you. For instance, if you want to order pizza, Siri could potentially navigate the app, place the order, and complete the payment process without additional input from you.

Apple’s Vision for Siri in Future

This vision for Siri is not new. It was evident in the original iPhone 4S commercials, where celebrities interacted with Siri as if it could handle everything seamlessly.

However, Siri’s real-life performance has been more akin to a glorified search engine than an intelligent assistant. It can fetch information but often fails to follow through with practical actions.

The introduction of advanced AI models could change this. Apple researchers have developed a system called Ferret-UI, which uses AI to understand the details of an on-screen image. This could allow Siri to recognize specific elements within apps and interact with them intelligently. For example, one part of the AI system might recognize the Ticketmaster app, while another identifies the “buy” button within the app.

Conclusion

As we approach WWDC 2024, the excitement around a revamped Siri is palpable. If the rumors are true, we might finally see the Siri that Apple envisioned over a decade ago—a truly intelligent assistant capable of handling a wide range of tasks seamlessly. This could transform how we interact with our devices, making them more useful and integrated into our daily lives.

However, we should remain cautiously optimistic. Apple has a history of overpromising with Siri, and it remains to be seen whether the new updates will live up to the hype. If successful, this could mark a significant leap forward for voice assistants, not just for Apple but for the industry as a whole.

Perhaps in the near future, asking Siri for tomato soup will result in it being delivered to your door, just as those early ads suggested. For now, all eyes are on WWDC 2024, where we hope to see Siri finally come into its own.

We will be updating you with more details after the WWDC event. So stay tuned with us on TechStory.