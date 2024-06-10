As we are gearing up for the biggest ever Apple event, WWDC or else we can also called Worldwide Developer’s Conference, we have some much anticipated launches expected to make its way to launch. From leaks to now a reality, yes today is the day to see what Apple has been planning through the times!

If you are someone who is excited about the Apple WWDC 2024 event for a long time then yes here we have got you covered with the live updates on what we will get to see with all new Apple WWDC 2024 this year.

LIVE UPDATES on Apple WWDC 2024

Let’s start with the live updates for Apple WWDC 2024. We have lot of speculations going around be it from getting to see all new feature updates for this year.

Apple finally brings AI integration to it products, thanks OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Apple’s OpenAI’s billion dollar colloboration has been among the biggest buzz around the tech world and bringing the rumors and leaks to a reality, we finally have Apple announcing the AI based chat integration with help of Apple’s Siri.

To make it more understandable, Apple has just merged their Siri with the OpenAI’s ChatGPT where with just a tap, the Apple users will be able to acess to the ChatGPT giving access to billions of information. Will direct to ChatGPT? The answer is almost NO!