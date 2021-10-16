Apple has just fired a prominent figure in the #AppleToo movement

In the midst of a broad crackdown on leaks and worker activism, Apple has fired Janneke Parrish, a leader of the #AppleToo movement. According to those familiar with the matter, Parrish, an Apple Maps program manager, was fired for deleting files from her work devices during an internal probe, which Apple classified as “non-compliance.” Apps like Robinhood, Pokémon GO, and Google Drive were among the files.

Internally, some employees questioned whether Parrish’s dismissal was anything other than reprisal for organizing.

It’s the second time in as many months that an employee has been fired for criticizing Apple’s corporate culture. Ashley Gjvik was sacked from the computer company in September for allegedly disclosing confidential information. Gjvik has filed various allegations with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regarding how Apple treated her and the rest of the employees.

Gjvik’s most recent accusation is that Tim Cook’s anti-leaking message may be illegal under US labor law. Apple’s CEO delivered a memo to all employees in September, stressing that those who leak confidential information do not belong at the company. He also stated that the corporation was doing all in our power to find out who had leaked information.

The remarks were made during a September 17th all-hands meeting that was leaked to The Verge.

Apple’s recent steps appear to be aimed at dissuading employees from organizing. Employees launched the #AppleToo website in August to invite employees across the company — including AppleCare and retail — to share tales about harassment and discrimination in the workplace. The stories were subsequently shared on Medium by Parrish and Cher Scarlett, an Apple software developer.

“We can confirm she is no longer with Apple but cannot speak further to address the situation at this time,” her attorney, Vincent P. White of White, Hilferty & Albanese, told The Verge.

Scarlett is presently on paid medical leave after experiencing internal harassment as a result of her advocacy for remote employment and pay transparency.