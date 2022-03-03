Apple iOS 15.4 Beta 5, iPad OS 15.4 update adds new siri voice, unlocking Face ID with mask

Apple looks to be gearing up for a busy month, with its Spring event slated for the end of the first week. Apart from fresh product introductions, Apple is likely to announce new versions of iOS and iPadOS for iPhones and iPads, respectively. Apple is already releasing updated beta versions of these, implying that certain new features will be available on Apple devices.

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 5 are now available for iPhones and iPads with the build number 19E5241a. Furthermore, the latest software versions are only available to registered developers. Users may download iOS 15.4 beta 5 or iPadOS 15.4 beta 5 via the Settings app via an over-the-air upgrade.

New features for Apple iOS 15.4 Beta

The latest beta adaption for iOS 15.4 is a little update weighing in at 471.5MB. However, it is quickly gaining popularity among developers because it is the final appearance of the new functional foundation for iPhones before a Release Candidate or RC variation that precedes the official build.

Thus according 9to5mac, it is the first time a long-awaited feature for iPhones has been made public. Face ID on the version now allows users to scan their faces while wearing masks, which is a very important feature in today’s reality.

As shown in a reported upgrade to Apple Music with the next iOS 15.4 beta 5, users will be able to filter their playlists depending on the release dates of the songs. The Sort option should show in the top right corner of the Playlist window. There’s also the possibility that the sorting option will appear within a playlist.

The iOS release also adds a new Apple Support application card to Settings >> General >> About. There is a “Get” button nearby that will allow interested consumers to download the program directly from the Settings menu. The section beneath the application card is also not the same as previous versions.

Apple implemented a new non-binary speech option for Siri in iOS 15.4 beta 4, which is aimed for Apple customers in the United States. The new voice is labelled “Voice 5” in the American English category and may be found in the Siri Voice section of Settings.

Apple iPad OS 15.4 Beta 5 New Features

The latest iPadOS beta version is 259.6MB in size and will eventually bring the much-anticipated Universal Control capabilities to iPads. The feature, which was initially introduced at WWDC last year, allows customers to utilise a single mouse and keyboard on both their Mac and iPad.

Users will be able to simply switch between the two devices when they are placed near to one other. Files may also be dragged and moved between the Mac and the iPad. Beta 5 offers 30 new emoticons, including the melting face and the salute emoticon, in addition to all of the other features.

The next version addresses a number of reported issues with iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 5. All of the following apps are included: Home, iTunes, Phone, Messages, Health App, Settings, StoreKit, and authentication. The beta versions of the two operating systems are set to be published on March 8, the same day as Apple’s Spring event.

Also Read: