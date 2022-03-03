Mobius Capital Founder explains why Bitcoin is rallying right now. It is primarily due to the Russia-Ukraine war crisis, where crypto is acting as an important asset for both sides. While Ukraine is accepting crypto donations, Russian citizens are using crypto to safeguard their assets. The value of the Ruble is falling, and the Russian stock market also crashed; the only option left with investors is to put money in Bitcoin.

Mobius Capital Founder on Bitcoin rally

Mark Mobius, the founder of Mobius Capital, explained why the price of Bitcoin is rallying in a recent interview with CNBC. In the interview, he was asked if he would buy Bitcoin in the current market scenario. To which Mark replied that he would not buy Bitcoin now, but in case he was a Russian citizen, he would have.

He further explained by giving an example of a property agent in Dubai, saying that a lot of foreigners come to buy properties and get the money from their Swiss accounts. If Bitcoin becomes a payment medium, it will become the only way for Russians right now to get their money out and move out of Russia. With sanctions, the situation might get worse, and Russians might have to face a lot of problems.

In fact, the savings of the citizens are not safe. The Russian authorities have said that in case the sanctions go too far, they might have to seize the savings of citizens. So, crypto has become an important way for them to protect their wealth.

About Mark Mobius

With his Templeton colleagues Carlos von Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny, Mark formed Mobius Capital Partners in 2018. The active investment manager focuses on a single, focused strategy centered on enhancing developing market company governance standards. Mark continues to travel the world with Mobius Capital Partners, meeting with management teams from all around the world in his attempt to find undervalued firms before others do.

Before Mobius Capital, he was the executive chairman of Templeton merging market groups. In the company, he managed around $50 billion in the emerging markets portfolio.

