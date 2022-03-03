New Apple Event for March 8th – Here is what we can expect

Apple has released the official press invitation for their forthcoming event, Peek Performance. During the Apple Peek Performance event, the firm is likely to announce a slew of new goods, including the iPhone SE 3, iPad Air Gen 5, and new Macs in a variety of colour options.

The business has revealed a colourful Apple logo with a concentric shape, which is believed to be a clue to the future Apple iPhone SE 3’s different colour possibilities. As a result, we anticipate that the iPhone SE 3 will be available in at least six colours, similar to the Apple iPhone XR, which will also be available in six colours and will be introduced during an Apple event in March 2022.

When it comes to the design of the Apple iPhone SE 3, there are two theories. While some reports claim that the iPhone SE 3 would resemble the iPhone SE 2, the remainder of the rumours claim that the iPhone SE 3 will have a contemporary design, be based on the Apple iPhone XR, and even have Face ID.

Will there be an Affordable 5G iPhone coming with MagSafe charger?

Support for 5G networks and MagSafe wireless charging are two further features that are practically guaranteed for the iPhone SE 3. The Apple A15 Bionic technology, which powers the iPhone 13 series of devices, is projected to power the iPhone SE 3. The gadget will have 4GB of RAM, and the basic model might include 64/128GB of internal storage.

Because the iPhone SE 2 already has wireless charging, Apple is anticipated to update it to MagSafe wireless charging and enable up to 15W of wireless charging. The iPhone SE 3 is likely to have an IP67/IP68 designation for water and dust protection, much like any other current smartphone.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone SE 3 is projected to cost $299, making the smartphone cheaper than Rs. 30,000 in India, at least for the base model. Similarly, the high-end models with 256GB and 512GB internal storage may be slightly more expensive than the basic model.

Peek Performance Apple event

The Apple iPad Air 5th Generation is believed to be powered by the same A15 Bionic CPU as the current iPad mini. The iPad Air 5th Generation is likely to appear identical to the present iPad Air, and the upgraded processor should make it somewhat more powerful in terms of both CPU and GPU performance.

Apple iOS 14.5 Release Details

Apple is also slated to release iOS 14.5 for compatible iPhones, which will include features such as Face ID with a mask and universal control functions. Please keep in mind that Face ID with the mask will only be available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of handsets. The upgrade should go live immediately following the peak performance event.

How you can watch the Peek Performance Apple Event

The Peek Performance Apple event will be live-streamed on Apple’s official website, YouTube, and social media sites like as Twitter. The event will begin at 11:30 p.m. IST and will continue at least 30 minutes, during which the business will introduce its latest goods during the Apple launch event 2022.

