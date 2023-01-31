Apple iOS 17 going through its final development stage

Apple, the titan of Cupertino, has started this year with some brand-new innovations! Additionally, there are updates on all the software and product enhancements we will see this year. But in addition to the product selection, there are details on what Apple’s next software improvements will entail. Following the release of the new iOS 16, there has been a lot of chatter regarding the new features that will be included in the iOS 17 software upgrade in 2023.

We already know that the iOS 17 upgrade, which will be launched in the latter part of this year, will bring about a new software update. But once more, this raises questions about the functionality that will be included in this next software version.

Thanks to the most recent open-source documentation for the next iOS 28 that was originally made available by a well-known site for publishing Apple tipsters, 9To5Mac. With this, we can make assumptions about the features that will be included in the forthcoming software update:

Apple iOS 17 – What to expect on the software front?

If you’re brand-new, you probably aren’t aware of the fact that every year, the Cupertino behemoth provides a hint as to what to anticipate from the future iOS as well as other software updates like macOS and watchOS.

The impending iOS 17 update has been referred to by the term TBA, thus it is a codename that signifies the development of the future iOS 17, according to all of the references and drawing cues from the open source material.

For the time being, it has been reported that all Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Watch series models, will receive some new software updates. When it comes to the software that supports these devices, it has been said that the most recent versions are iOS 17 for iPhones, MacOS 14 for MacBooks, iPadOS 17 for iPads, and WatchOS for the new Watch series models.

And, all of these software upgrades will be making their way to release during the official WWDC event which is also known as Worldwide Developers Conference. Talking about the iOS 17 upgrade, as of now, it’s been said that Apple will be taking forward to bring new features and also be considering fixing its older software bugs.

What else do we know about the Apple iOS 17 update?

As of now, it’s been said that the new iPhones which will be the iPhone 15 series will be coming with support for the latest Apple iOS 17 update. However, soon we will see this new iOS update make its way to other iPhone flagships as well.