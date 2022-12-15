Apple iPad Air 6th Generation New Leaks Tipped Online

If you are a huge admirer of the Cupertino giant’s Apple products, we have all you need to know about the new iPad from Apple, the iPad Air 6th generation. Let’s take a closer look at the release date, specs, and other details.

Apple iPad Air 6th Generation – When will it launch?

Let’s start with the Apple iPad Air 6th Generation debut date; according to recent sources, Apple has been sticking to its product launch schedule.

For those who are unaware of Apple’s schedule for launching its iPad series. Usually, the iPad follows the 18-month launch calendar where we got to witness an iPad Air 3 and iPad Air 4, and even the iPad Air 5 was introduced within the timeline of 18 months.

With this, we can confidently predict that Apple will follow the same 18-month timeframe and transition from the Apple iPad Air 5th generation to the upcoming Apple iPad Air 6th generation. To jog your memory, the previously released Apple iPad Air 5 returned in March of 2021.

With this information, we may guess that the launch will take place in September 2023. This means that the new iPad might be released alongside the iPhone 15 series or as part of a separate launch event, which is generally held in October of each year.

Apple iPad Air 6th Generation – What will it feature?

Talking about the features of the Apple iPad Air 6th Generation, this iPad will come with a larger and upgraded screen on the front side that will be extended over 10.9 inches in size and will also include a quicker 60Hz refresh rate.

Moving on to the CPU, the Apple iPad Air 6th Generation will have upgraded processing technology inside. Previous iPads had the new M1 chipset from Apple, but the next flagship iPad might have an Apple M2 chipset onboard.

Moving on to storage, it’s been said that Apple would offer two alternative storage variations for this new iPad Air, with faster storage of two storage sizes of 256GB and 512GB.

After we’ve covered the display, CPU, and storage, let’s move on to the camera! Typically, the iPad Air range had a single camera, but with this new Air lineup, certain rumors indicate that we will witness a big boost on the camera with a dual-housed camera on the back.

Moving on to the battery, this new iPad Air 6th generation will have even higher efficiency out of the box thanks to the updated processor. If we move to the software side, now this new iPad Air 6th Generation will be coming with the new iPad OS 17.

Apple iPad Air 6th Generation – Price

Let us now turn our attention to the price! Now, the Apple iPad Air 6th generation will be priced similarly to its predecessors, with the basic model costing approximately $599 and more storage costing around $749.