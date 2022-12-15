Meta halts construction of data centers in Odense

Meta platforms who started construction in Odense, Denmark is going to halt the construction for now and start focusing on a new type of data center that will be used for artificial intelligence (AI). According to a spokesperson, two data centers are halted.

Parent company Meta already has two large data centers in Odense, but only one of the three other centers currently under development there will be completed.

“Over the past month, we have announced a number of measures to make us a more streamlined organisation,” Meta spokesperson Peter Münster told Reuters.

“A significant part of these measures is to shift a larger part of our resources to high-priority growth areas, including a strategic investment in artificial intelligence,” he said.

In the previous month, Meta declared that the company would cut more than 10,000 jobs which is the first time in the company’s history.

The data centers of the company mainly work for apps like Facebook and Instagram. Since artificial intelligence will require a new system, therefore creating a new data center is a necessity, according to Münster.

The construction of the two data centers started in August in Odense. The company instructed for the construction was however terminated by Meta on Tuesday. The company contracting was Per Aarsleff for 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($344 million).