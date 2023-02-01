Apple iPad Foldable coupled with carbon fiber kickstand to launch in 2024

As per the latest reports, it’s been said that soon we will get to see a new foldable iPad. And guess what? This new foldable iPad will be launched with a unique-looking design where we will get to see a carbon fiber kickstand coupled with this new foldable iPad.

Apple iPad Foldable with Carbon Fiber Kickstand – Leaks and Rumors

More information on this foldable iPad can be found in the most recent report from a well-known Apple insider by the name of Ming-Chi Kuo. In it, it is said that 2024 will be the year when we get to witness this new foldable with a carbon fiber stand making its way to debut. Adding further information about this forthcoming iPad foldable, it has already been said that it would have all the necessary flagship characteristics.

“About my most recent poll, the foldable iPad will come with a carbon fiber kickstand. The kickstand will indeed be lighter and much more dependable thanks to the carbon fiber construction.”

Concerning the iPad foldable, rumors indicate that there would be a significant drop in shipments of 10% to 15% in the future year. That was about the brand-new foldable Apple iPad. But what will it include? We don’t currently have any definite information about the features that this new foldable will include, but we have all you need to know about the feature side right here.

Apple iPad Foldable – What will it be featuring?

As per the leaks, it’s been said that the upcoming Apple iPad Foldable can be released as a new replacement to the already existing and even upcoming tablets and also foldable. As we said, this new foldable will be coming with a foldable screen which will be possibly supplied by Samsung.

Talking more about this foldable iPad, here it’s been said that this new foldable will be powered with the latest as well as powerful Apple Bionic chipset which will be the new A17 SoC. Here this new chipset will be produced under the new 5NM or possibly 3NM manufacturing process.

Talking more about this chipset, here it’s been said that we will be getting a more powerful chipset combined with faster storage as well as RAM too. If you have been thinking about what will we get to see on the software front, here again, we will get to see the new iPadOS and possibly it will be altered for providing a better user experience through its folding screen.