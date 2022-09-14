Apple iPhone 11 discounted under Rs. 30,000 for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

Flipkart is finally hosting its early event sale event which is the new Big Billion Day Sale for this season. There is various set of discounts and price slash which is said to be announced by the Walmart behemoth for this season.

For the people who aren’t aware, we will get to see Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale to include discounts for many such products coming in the category of Electronic appliances, gadgets as well as fashion clothing too.

As a piece of good news, recently Flipkart India confirmed the sale commencing date for this season where we will get to see the sale starting from the 23rd of September and will be there for a week until the 30th of September.

Talking more about the discounts, for this sale, Flipkart has given the spotlight towards the flagship level iPhones by Apple where the previously launched iPhones including the Apple iPhone 11 series will be coming for a discounted pricing getting its price down below Rs. 30,000 which makes it among the most affordable smartphones for the users in India. To know more about this discount for this smartphone, do have a look at the complete article:

Apple iPhone 11 discounted below Rs. 30K for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

For this sale, we will get to see different iPhone models being sold for a massive discount. However, this massive discount applies to Apple iPhone 11 series where the pricing for this iPhone is said to go down below Rs. 30,000 for this sale.

Adding more details to this, it’s been also said that other popular iPhone models including the new iPhone 13 series and also the iPhone 12 is said to be sold for discounted pricing.

Popular tipster, Mukul Sharma has tweeted about what the sale will be all about, you can have a look at this tweet embedded down below:

However, there are no such details about the pricing revealed to the public for all the iPhones including the iPhone 11 series. However, we have reports which say that the pricing will go below Rs. 30K for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Mini’s pricing will be priced below Rs. 40K and the previous year’s flagship which is the Apple iPhone 13’s pricing will be priced under Rs. 50K category.

With these Apple products, we also have other products including the Android smartphones which will be coming for sale and will be sold for a discounted pricing too. We will be updating you with more details later.