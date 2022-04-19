Apple iPhone 11 to be discontinued after iPhone 14 launch, says reports

The iPhone 11, which was released in September of this year, is expected to be discontinued later this year. According to the most recent reports, Apple may abandon the iPhone 11 with the release of the iPhone 14 series this autumn.

The iPhone 14 series is likely to go official in September, although no date has been set as of yet. The information comes from iDropNews.

Discontinuation basically implies that Apple will stop producing the iPhone 11 and will only sell the phone till supplies run out. The iPhone 11 is built domestically in India at Foxconn’s factory in Chennai.

Reasons behind Apple iPhone 11 Discontinuation

Since its release, the iPhone 11 has been one of Apple’s best-selling phones year after year. Indeed, some sources imply that the iPhone 11 may have an influence on iPhone SE sales (2022). This is a compelling cause to retire the two-year-old iPhone.

According to certain sources, users prefer the iPhone 11 to the iPhone SE (2022) due to its larger screen and twin cameras. The iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone SE 3 has a 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display and a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back panel. The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display and a 12-megapixel dual back camera system.

The iPhone 11 is officially priced at Rs 49,900 for the 64GB storage variant. The top-end model of the phone, with 128GB storage, costs Rs 54,900.

The iPhone model is offered at a considerably reduced price with bank offers on third-party marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Crome, and iStore, among others.

All about Apple iPhone 14 Series

According to reports, Apple intends to release the iPhone 14 series in September. According to a recent rumor, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now providing bigger iPhone sizes for its flagship handsets, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Aside from the next iPhone 14 models, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end iPhone will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm thicker than the hump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

To accommodate the additional camera technology, the space that the bump occupies on the rear of the iPhone will expand in size by around 5% in each dimension.

This time, Apple is also anticipated to discontinue the 5.4-inch iPhone, which has proven unpopular with users. Instead, Apple will limit the ‘iPhone 14’ selection to just two sizes: two conventional 6.1-inch devices and two 6.7-inch “Max” variants.

The “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” are also believed to use the same triangular three-camera configuration as the iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 14 will be $799, identical to the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Max will be roughly $899, replacing the cheaper iPhone 13 Mini, which was released at a price of $699. Likewise, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1,199.

