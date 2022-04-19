Google Pixel Watch featuring Wear OS 3.1 expected to launch soon

In recent years, the Google Pixel Watch has been the subject of several leaks and rumors. For years, Android fans have fantasized about a wristwatch produced by the search giant. Now it appears that the Google Pixel Watch, or whatever the brand decides to call it, may become a reality soon.

Thus according to Evan Blass, alias @OnLeaks, the release of Google’s first wristwatch “won’t be long now.” The leaker also shared a screenshot of a device known as “Pixel Rohan.”

This identity has already been linked to multiple breaches, most notably in a telecom operator’s database last month. At the present, the Pixel Rohan appears to be a codename, and the gadget might be released commercially as the Google Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch Leaked Features

By a screenshot posted by Blass, the Pixel Rohan or Pixel Watch is built on Wear OS 3.1, which is not the most up-to-date version of the platform.

The first-ever Google wristwatch, on the other hand, is slated to launch with the more modern Wear OS 3.2. According to previous rumors, the Pixel Watch would be available in a small form factor with a circular curved screen.

Furthermore, the Google Pixel Watch is expected to have a number of capabilities like heart rate monitoring, a step counter, SpO2 tracking, and more.

Apart from gym equipment, the wearable is believed to include additional health functions such as sleep apnea diagnosis, cardiac alarm, calorie monitoring, and collaboration with medical devices.

In terms of other rumors, the Google Pixel Watch might be powered by a Tensor-branded processor. This CPU will most likely be based on Samsung’s 5nm Exynos chip, which powers the Galaxy Watch 4.

Notably, the smartphone may include 32GB of internal storage. At the present, no information about the wearable’s additional hardware characteristics is known.

Google Pixel Watch Launch and Price

According to speculations, the Google Pixel Watch might be unveiled during this year’s I/O event, which is set to take place from May 11 to May 12.

Again, some reports suggest that Google may introduce its first wristwatch with the Pixel 7 series this autumn; however, only time will tell. When it comes to cost, the Pixel Watch is projected to start at $250.

