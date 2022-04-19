Apple iPhone 13 Price Slashed Further in India

The iPhone 13 series debuted in India in September 2021. Since then, the price of the iPhone 13 has been reduced several times. In India, Amazon has dropped the price of the iPhone 13 by Rs 2000.

If you’ve been considering purchasing the newest iPhone 13, now is your best chance. Not only that but there are bank deals that will further cut the price of the item. Let’s not spend any more time and find out what the new basic pricing of the iPhone 13 is.

Apple iPhone 13 sees a price drop by Rs.8,000

The iPhone 13 is presently available for Rs 71,900 on Amazon India’s website. This is the lowest price that the iPhone 13 has reached in India since its introduction.

The smartphone was originally priced at Rs 79,900, but is now available for Rs 71,900. Previously, there was a Rs 6,000 price drop, bringing the total price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 73,900.

In addition, consumers may take advantage of an HDFC Bank credit card offer. If you use an HDFC Bank credit card to make the transaction, you will receive a flat discount of Rs 5,000. The ultimate pricing of the iPhone 13’s basic model would be Rs 66,900.

Keep in mind that the iPhone 13’s basic model has 128GB of internal storage and is powered by the latest generation A15 Bionic chipset. The device boasts a lower notch than the iPhone 12 series and additional camera functions including Cinematic Video mode.

The price of the iPhone 13 is projected to fall further in the coming months. It is now less expensive than the base edition of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. If you want to get an iPhone 13 at this price, head to Amazon India’s official website before the deal expires.

Apple iPhone 13 Series Specification Details

The iPhone 13 receives a few minor enhancements over the iPhone 12, but you may discover that the prior year’s model is a better value.

This phone features a brilliant, colorful 6.1-inch OLED screen, but it only has a refresh rate of 60Hz and has an obnoxious notch. The A15 Bionic SoC is powerful enough for gaming and heavier programs.

The cameras are flexible and produce high-quality stills and video, and they have the same Cinematic Mode and Photographic Styles capabilities as the more costly iPhone 13 Pro.

The battery life is adequate but not exceptional. iOS 15 ensures that everything runs smoothly. Storage options are 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

