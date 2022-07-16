Apple iPhone 12 gets an $800 discount via T-Mobile platform, here is how you can get one

Apple iPhone has been among those phones which have been selling on top charts for years, this also includes the iPhone 12 series. Although for all the Apple fans who want an upgrade to an Apple product then maybe this offer can make a great fit for you!

Apple iPhone upgrade can make the pockets little but wait a second you can get the iPhone 12 series for a price discount going as low as $800, this offer can be utilized for the people staying within the United States. This offer was possible with the help of T-Mobile where you can avail yourself of a total slash of up to $800.

$800 discount on Apple iPhone 12

This what you have to know that the discount is possible only with Trad in of your older phone. Also, the user has to opt for a subscription to the T-Mobile platform. With these two methods now, you can buy the latest iPhone 12.

HOLD UP! Before you just go and have your look for the offer, we would remind you this iPhone 12 is not the latest iPhone in the entire lineup. It’s one year old from the iPhone 13 series and again to remind you iPhone 14 will launch this September.

Even though its’ not the newest among iPhones, but still, get some good features which include Apple A15 Bionic processor. The iPhone 12 features an iOS 16, although you will wait till September 2022 to get the latest update for the iOS version.

Offer can be availed by following these steps:

1: Browse into T-Mobile

2: Open iPhone 12 page

3: Choose between Blue, Red, and Black colors.

4: Choose the storage type

5: There is one condition to it! Which is you will have to buy a monthly plan which starts from the pricing of $30.42 for 24 months

6: Now you get a price cut to $800 by figuring out the condition of your trade-in. The list of eligible phones for the exchange includes all iPhone X series and 11 series. You can also go with options like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, LG, and Motorola to trade.

Conclusion:

Apple iPhone 12 can be a great choice for many who have looking forward to upgrading to an iPhone or even someone who is coming from the Android universe.

