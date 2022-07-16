Top deals you can track on Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

Yet again the prime sale is back on Amazon, yes you read it right! Amazon is again coming up with a bunch of new offers with its Prime Day Sale which will be set on the 23rd of July.

The sale is said to go on for two more days. As good news, the e-commerce giant has already confirmed a few of the popular deals we as users can unveil to buy the latest new smartphone deals and a range of many other products.

With all these offers, users can also an extra bank offer with up to a discount of 10% on ICICI bank Cards and also SBI Bank Credit Cards.

Besides all these, you as a Prime Member can also avail the discount of up to Rs. 20,000 on a new range of smartphones, and also, they get an additional 6-month free screen replacement offer as well.

If you’re more interested in smartphone deals then here, we have got you covered with what deals you will find next week.

Deals for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

The deals on smartphones are availed to budget-friendly phones and then going all the way up to the flagship phones as well.

Although, if you are interested to go for a OnePlus smartphone then you can get the latest and greatest OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 9 series 5G!

Here OnePlus is promising to give you a direct slash for upto Rs. 15,000. The smartphone will be selling for the price of Rs. 37,999 which will also include a few additional bank discounts as well.

Although if you’re looking for the latest higher-end phone then you can go buy the big brother, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the latest OnePlus phone launched in the early’s of this year.

Here for the elder brother, you can get a discount of up to Rs.4,000 with the help of Amazon Coupons, and an additional benefits discount of Rs.7,000 is also provided when you exchange your older smartphone with a new one.

If you’re looking for the new R version of the smartphone, you can get the latest OnePlus 10R for the reduced price of Rs. 34,999.

What about Apple fans?

If you’re an Apple looking for an upgrade or you just want to upgrade to a shining iPhone then yes even Apple products have got a separate set of offers now. Amazon will offer a slash in price of Rs. 20,000 on the latest iPhone model including the 13, 13 Pro, and even 13 Pro Max.

Budget Smartphone Offers

Although for a budget-friendly phone, the Redmi Note 10 series makes a great fit here! The phone will be sold for Rs. 10,999. Xiaomi 11 Lite to come for the price of Rs. 23,999 and 11T Pro will be sold for the price of Rs. 35.999. The bigger brother Xiaomi 12 Pro is said to come for the price of Rs. 56,999 and you will get an add-on slash of Rs. 6.000.

Discount Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be cut down in price by 30%. Also, Galaxy M52 5G will get a slash by Rs. 15,000. The M33 5G and also elder brother Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will get a discount of up to Rs. 8,000. For the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy M52, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

Discounts on iQOO Phones

If have a keen interest is on gaming then iQOO got you covered with their range of gaming smartphones. So, iQOO Neo 6 5G which is priced for Rs. 29,999 will get a straight slash for Rs. 3,000. Also, you will get iQOO Z6 Pro as well as iQOO Z6 5G will be coming for discounted pricing too.