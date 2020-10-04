APPLE IPHONE 12 PRICE: EVERYTHING WE KNOW

Apple unveils new iPhones every year and ahead of launch, a lot of rumours and leaks are floating around the internet. The new iPhone 12 models are expected to launch sometime in October (actual date not announced by the company), and just like every year, the price leaks, specification leaks and design leaks are already on ground.

According to twitter leakers, there will be four iPhone models releasing this year, namely: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 pro and the biggest iPhone 12 Pro Max. The starting iPhone 12 mini -64GB variant will be priced at $649 which makes it ₹47,500 (not official). This model will be the smallest of all iPhones this year with a 5.4-inch OLED display.

The iPhones this year will be sold with three storage variants, starting from 64GB, then 128GB, priced at- $699 and the highest and the most expensive variant with 256GB internal storage which will be priced at $799.

The iPhone 12 will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display and will come at a starting price of $749 for basic 64GB variant.

The price goes up by every jump in the storage capacity, $799 for the 128GB variant and the final $899 for the 256GB storage option.

The leakers claim that the ‘Pro’ models this year will have three storage variants- starting from 128GB up to the massive 512GB storage option. The iPhone 12 Pro will cost the customers at $999 for the 128GB variant and the upgrade to be priced at $1099 for the 256GB variant. The biggest storage available -512GB will you a handful at $1299 for the iPhone 12 Pro.

The biggest massive iPhone 12 Pro Max is all about that big size with a 6.7-inch display and the power of that Pro-level performance. Mind you, this phone will be big and for someone will small hands, you might have to consider a protection case. According to a twitter leaker, Apple will feature some additional pro features on the top-end iPhone 12 pro-Max, maybe LiDAR Scanner, maybe something else.

The biggest iPhone model will be expensive at $100 more than each corresponding model. That means $1099 for the basic 128GB storage and $100 more on each variant.

Not everyone will be able to afford it, but its Apple we are talking about.

In my opinion, the iPhone 12 Mini will be a huge hit in the market as there is a ready demand in the market for small and handy phones. On similar demand, the two years back launch from iPhone- the iPhone SE had become a huge hit solely because of this reason.

The question here is, will the iPhone 12 Mini come with a Mini price point that is officially released?

The speculated date for the Apple Event is October 13, 2020.