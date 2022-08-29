Apple iPhone 12 Series pricing cut down to below Rs. 40,000 price bracket

If you are looking to upgrade your phone to a new faster iPhone then you can have a look at this new offer. iPhone 12 which was launched in the previous year came up with some compelling specifications making it a great choice for many users.

However, as a new offer now you can get in hands with this new premium flagship phone for a price of below Rs. 40,000 which is a straight discount of up to 18 percent and this discount is being availed to all the six color variants of this phone which includes Black, Blue, Green, Violet, Product Red, and White too. To know more, do checkout our site:

Apple iPhone 12 under Rs.40,000

So as we mentioned, Apple iPhone 12 has got an offer of up to 18 percent which brings the pricing down below Rs. 40,000 and makes it affordable for many consumers.

This new offer can be applied to this smartphone with the help of different bank offers and also exchange deals. As we mentioned this deal is applicable through the Flipkart platform where you will be getting this interesting deal that brings down the pricing of the base variant iPhone 12 which comes with 64GB of internal storage to Rs. 53,999.

Adding more details about the offer, you can get the price down by making use of the club card discounts on iPhone 12, and also by using SBI Mastercard Debit Cards you will be able to avail extra 10 percent discount on top of this price.

However, if you are having a Flipkart Axis Bank Card then you can get around a 5 percent discount which will further reduce the price.

Exchange offers for iPhone 12

Adding details about the bank offers, now you can also avail yourself discounts on exchange offers. The eCommerce giant is providing a massive price slash of Rs. 17,000 on exchanging this phone. With this add-on offer, you will be able to avail of extra discounts which will take down the price below Rs. 40,000 for this phone.

To exchange this phone, you can just add your older smartphone and you can add details like brand name, and model number which will give you a rough idea about the exact range of pricing on exchange.

However, if you add the IMEI number, you will get the exact exchange rate for your smartphone but keep in mind that the pricing will be depending on the condition of the phone too.